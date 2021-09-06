Menu
Pernell Eubanks Jr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Pernell Eubanks Jr.

April 29, 1956 - August 31, 2021

Pernell Eubanks Jr., 65 of Schuyler, Virginia entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born on April 29, 1956 to the late Pernell Eubanks Sr. and Emma R. Eubanks.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pernell Eubanks Sr.; two sisters, Helen Eubanks Randolph and Faye Eubanks; paternal grandparents, Robert O. Eubanks and Bessie S. Eubanks; maternal grandparents, Vince Agee and Helen Agee. He is survived by his mother, Emma R. Eubanks; brother, Larry Eubanks (Benita); sisters, Sharon Carter (William), Ruth Golden, Shelia Eubanks, Debrah Morris (Harold), Kim Brown (William) and Daisy Toney (Nathaniel); one Aunt Betty Eubanks; special friends, Bernard Ragland and Harry Lee Eubanks and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Sonny Boy or Preacher as most people knew him as was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Schuyler, Virginia. He served in the United States Army and left with a honorable discharge as a SP4. He was a graduate of Albermarle High School class of 1976. He was also a retired employee of the City of Charlottesville. He loved to fish, hunt, play cards, grow a garden and to teach people the things he loved. He was a joy to be around and loved family that included those blood related and those he thought of as family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Eubanks Family Cemetery in Schuyler. Face masks are requested. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Eubanks Family Cemetery
Schuyler, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Eubanks family we pray GODS strength for you today and for days to come, just know that we are in deep prayer with you . May GOD comfort you in this time of sorrow. Love from the Monroe´s
James & Thelma Monroe
September 11, 2021
Mrs. Emma Eubanks and Family, I am so sorry about your loss. Losing a child is away a big loss for a mother. It is like losing a part of yourself, but you will always have wonderful memories of that child and that is your comfort and joy. Our family will keep your family in our prayers and thoughts. God bless you all. Bessie Eubanks & Family
Bessie E Eubanks
September 9, 2021
Debra and the rest of your family I am sorry to heard of the passing of your brother. Prayers to you all at time of loss.
Brenda A. Washington
September 6, 2021
Find comfort in your memories and the comforting arms of Jesus. Earth hath no sorrow that heaven cannot heal! Blessings
Thelma Whiting
September 6, 2021
Daisy, Kim and Debrah, We are so sorry to read of your brother's death. Please know we are thinking of you all and pray that memories of your brother soothe your heart. Janet And Tom Woods
Janet and Tom Woods
Other
September 6, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Pernell´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
September 6, 2021
To Debra,Kim,Daisy and to your other sweet family members. I´m so sorry to read in my email that you have lost your darling brother Pernell. This pain I know of losing him is heavy,but please remember that God will restore all the joy and sweet memories of him again in due time. So for now please know that I love you and I will be praying for comfort to be restored to your family real soon. Much love always, your friend Sylvia
Sylvia P. COLES
September 6, 2021
SENDING HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE EUBANKS FAMILY...SO SORRY TO HEAR OF THE LOSS PERNELL....ALWAYS REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES YOU ALL SHARED AND TRUST IN GOD TO GUIDE YOU THRU THE DAYS AHEAD....WITH LOVE LESSIE AND LUTHER AND FAMILY....
LESSIE N. SIMS
Family
September 6, 2021
Sharon extending my deepest sympathy; I share in your sorrow. God's blessings to you and your family.
Gloria Green
Other
September 6, 2021
