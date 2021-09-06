Pernell Eubanks Jr.
April 29, 1956 - August 31, 2021
Pernell Eubanks Jr., 65 of Schuyler, Virginia entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born on April 29, 1956 to the late Pernell Eubanks Sr. and Emma R. Eubanks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pernell Eubanks Sr.; two sisters, Helen Eubanks Randolph and Faye Eubanks; paternal grandparents, Robert O. Eubanks and Bessie S. Eubanks; maternal grandparents, Vince Agee and Helen Agee. He is survived by his mother, Emma R. Eubanks; brother, Larry Eubanks (Benita); sisters, Sharon Carter (William), Ruth Golden, Shelia Eubanks, Debrah Morris (Harold), Kim Brown (William) and Daisy Toney (Nathaniel); one Aunt Betty Eubanks; special friends, Bernard Ragland and Harry Lee Eubanks and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Sonny Boy or Preacher as most people knew him as was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Schuyler, Virginia. He served in the United States Army and left with a honorable discharge as a SP4. He was a graduate of Albermarle High School class of 1976. He was also a retired employee of the City of Charlottesville. He loved to fish, hunt, play cards, grow a garden and to teach people the things he loved. He was a joy to be around and loved family that included those blood related and those he thought of as family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Eubanks Family Cemetery in Schuyler. Face masks are requested. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 6, 2021.