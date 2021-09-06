To Debra,Kim,Daisy and to your other sweet family members. I´m so sorry to read in my email that you have lost your darling brother Pernell. This pain I know of losing him is heavy,but please remember that God will restore all the joy and sweet memories of him again in due time. So for now please know that I love you and I will be praying for comfort to be restored to your family real soon. Much love always, your friend Sylvia

Sylvia P. COLES September 6, 2021