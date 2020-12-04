Peter Henderson



June 6, 1949 - November 3, 2020



Peter Henderson, 71, of Charlottesville, Va., died in Charlottesville, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after a struggle with cancer.



He was born on June 6, 1949, son of the late Dr. Peter Wills (Pat) Henderson Sr., of Scotland, and the late Marion Purcell Henderson, of Townsend, Georgia. Peter spent the earlier part of his life in New York City.



He entered the University of Virginia in 1967, and eventually received a Bachelor of Art in Philosophy. Later in life, he studied and received a Master of Art in Philosophy from Georgetown University. Peter was a co-owner of Fine Print, a local bookstore in Charlottesville. He was an avid Audiophile and Chess Player, and enjoyed the challenge of a spirited debate on political and social issues of our time.



Peter could be frequently found at the Mouse Trap and The Garrett night spots, socializing with friends. As one close friend noted, "Peter could be very funny, especially when recounting stories having to do with his extensive knowledge of Rock, Blues, and Jazz. He was an excellent mimic and he seemed to have engraved upon his memory every TV and Radio Ad of his youth, complete with its accompanying tune which he would recite flawlessly."



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2416 Jefferson Park Avenue, Peter's church home.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 4, 2020.