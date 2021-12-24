Philip Ross DeSantisPhilip Ross DeSantis, 79, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 18, 1942, to the late Albert DeSantis and Helen Rossi DeSantis in Lawrence, Mass. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald DeSantis and Leonard DeSantis and brother-in-law, Lawrence Vieira.Philip was a member of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department and a U.S. Navy veteran.He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Arlene Vieira DeSantis; daughter, Elena Lam and husband, Derek; grandchildren, Kolby, Savannah, Kylie, and Presley; sisters-in-law, Cynthia DeSantis and Gayle DeSantis.; brothers-in-law, John, Robert, Daniel, Joseph (Jeannine), and Louis (Rhonda); and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phil's memory to Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 165, Stanardsville, VA 22973. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful care provided by his physician, Brooke Bostic and his nurse Carolyn Powell of Greene Family Medicine.