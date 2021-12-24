Menu
Philip Ross DeSantis
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Philip Ross DeSantis

Philip Ross DeSantis, 79, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 18, 1942, to the late Albert DeSantis and Helen Rossi DeSantis in Lawrence, Mass. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald DeSantis and Leonard DeSantis and brother-in-law, Lawrence Vieira.

Philip was a member of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department and a U.S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Arlene Vieira DeSantis; daughter, Elena Lam and husband, Derek; grandchildren, Kolby, Savannah, Kylie, and Presley; sisters-in-law, Cynthia DeSantis and Gayle DeSantis.; brothers-in-law, John, Robert, Daniel, Joseph (Jeannine), and Louis (Rhonda); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phil's memory to Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 165, Stanardsville, VA 22973. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful care provided by his physician, Brooke Bostic and his nurse Carolyn Powell of Greene Family Medicine.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Dec
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Monticello Memory Gardens
Charlottesville, VA
Preddy Funeral Home
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Out deepest condolences.
Anthony Deane and Marie Deane
Friend
December 24, 2021
