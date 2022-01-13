Phyllis K. HollawayFebruary 2, 1942 - January 10, 2022Phyllis K. Hollaway, born February 2, 1942, joined her heavenly family on Monday, January 10, 2022.She was mom to Angela Hollaway and Ken Hollaway and his family, Leyna, Leyna, and Tony. She was a beloved companion to Don Detwiler for the last 42 years and a bonus mom to his daughter, Donna. She was grandma to Chelsea and great-grandma to Kaine.Phyllis was raised in Virginia, daughter of Thomas and Jessie Elkins, and had five brothers and two sisters. She worked for Riggs National Bank. Following their retirement to Madison, Va., Phyllis and Don enjoyed traveling across the United States visiting all 48 contiguous states, but her favorite site was the "Welcome to Virginia" sign as they returned home.Graveside funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Clifton Cemetery, Clifton, VA 20124.