To the Cersley Family ~ Your mother/grandmother was such an amazing person! She dedicated her life to her community and her beloved family in so many ways. There are so few comforting words when we need them most. The passing of the one who first introduced us to this planet and who loved us along its paths is never easy. Our heart aches for you and your family during this difficult time. She will truly be missed, our sincere condolences. ~Gretchen, Jon, Hannah, and Jacob Kaufman

The Kaufman Family Friend September 7, 2021