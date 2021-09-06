Menu
Phyllis Ann Johnson
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Phyllis Ann Johnson

September 4, 1952 - September 4, 2021

Phyllis Ann (Mawyer) Johnson, 69, of Scottsville, died on her birthday, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born September 4, 1952, in Esmont, a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Hackett) Mawyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Gene Nelson Johnson; three brothers, Billy, Albert, and Guy Mawyer.

Phyllis worked for many years at Uniroyal and was very active in her community. She was the backbone of Scottsville Dixie Baseball, Scottsville Youth Softball and Scottsville Youth Basketball. Her tireless effort, love and support of these organizations will forever be remembered and appreciated. She touched and changed the lives of countless kids, ensuring that no one was left out and everyone had a bountiful supply of candy from the concession stand. Phyllis was also a Lifetime Member of Scottsville Rescue Squad, where she currently served as President; and was the Scottsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary President.

Survivors include two children, Michael K. Johnson (Cyndi), and Tracy L. Cersley (Timmy); two grandchildren, Tyler and Megan Cersley, all of Scottsville; brothers and sisters, Henry Hackett (Debbie) of Charlottesville, Susie Allen (Mike), Rosa Catlett, and Stella Baldwin (Donnie) all of Buckingham; Molly Carter (Mike) of Scottsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Rev. Randy Golladay. Burial will follow in Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Scottsville Youth Baseball/Softball, 8145 Langhorne Rd., Scottsville, VA 24590.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St, Scottsville, VA
Sep
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St, Scottsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss, Phyllis was a very great person and friend and I have enjoyed the many years we have been in Dixie Youth Baseball together, prayers!!!
Mike Smith
September 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and the community that lost such an amazing lady. I worked with her for several years and will always remember he kind soul.
Derek Kidd
Work
September 7, 2021
To the Cersley Family ~ Your mother/grandmother was such an amazing person! She dedicated her life to her community and her beloved family in so many ways. There are so few comforting words when we need them most. The passing of the one who first introduced us to this planet and who loved us along its paths is never easy. Our heart aches for you and your family during this difficult time. She will truly be missed, our sincere condolences. ~Gretchen, Jon, Hannah, and Jacob Kaufman
The Kaufman Family
Friend
September 7, 2021
My condolences to the family. I remember all the times growing up with our family get togethers and seeing all those baby chicks. Pray that all your memories will fill your heart until we all reunite in heaven
Rhonda Dee Hackett Moyer (Daughter of Phyllis´s half sister Frances Mawyer
Family
September 7, 2021
Thinking & praying for each of you. So sorry for your loss of Phyllis. She was so active in Scottsville for many years, She will be missed by many.
Joanne Steger Songer
Friend
September 6, 2021
Our thoughts and Prayers are with you all.God Bless and be with you all at this time and all the days ahead.
Janet and John Toney
Friend
September 6, 2021
I always loved messing with "Ms. Phyllis" whenever I came to my kids' games. She had a great sense of humor and was always sweet to even the meanest of kids. She will be sorely missed.
Michelle Pitsiokos
September 6, 2021
For many years I was a salesman who called on Phyllis and she was eternally gracious to me. She had such a kind heart and gentle manner. When I learned of her involvement in the youth leagues, I simply had to umpire some games. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Bill Strickland
Work
September 6, 2021
Mike, Traci and families, We are thinking of you all. Phyllis will definitely be missed in our community.
Janet and Tom Woods
Other
September 6, 2021
Phyllis was a sweet lady. She will be deeply missed in the community.
Kim and Brandon Cobbs
September 6, 2021
