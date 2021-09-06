Phyllis Ann Johnson
September 4, 1952 - September 4, 2021
Phyllis Ann (Mawyer) Johnson, 69, of Scottsville, died on her birthday, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born September 4, 1952, in Esmont, a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Hackett) Mawyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Gene Nelson Johnson; three brothers, Billy, Albert, and Guy Mawyer.
Phyllis worked for many years at Uniroyal and was very active in her community. She was the backbone of Scottsville Dixie Baseball, Scottsville Youth Softball and Scottsville Youth Basketball. Her tireless effort, love and support of these organizations will forever be remembered and appreciated. She touched and changed the lives of countless kids, ensuring that no one was left out and everyone had a bountiful supply of candy from the concession stand. Phyllis was also a Lifetime Member of Scottsville Rescue Squad, where she currently served as President; and was the Scottsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary President.
Survivors include two children, Michael K. Johnson (Cyndi), and Tracy L. Cersley (Timmy); two grandchildren, Tyler and Megan Cersley, all of Scottsville; brothers and sisters, Henry Hackett (Debbie) of Charlottesville, Susie Allen (Mike), Rosa Catlett, and Stella Baldwin (Donnie) all of Buckingham; Molly Carter (Mike) of Scottsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Rev. Randy Golladay. Burial will follow in Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Scottsville Youth Baseball/Softball, 8145 Langhorne Rd., Scottsville, VA 24590.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 6, 2021.