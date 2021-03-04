To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Preddy Funeral Home
I´m truly saddened to hear this news. I considered Quinter a friend. He was a talented mechanic and all around good guy. He will be missed...
Edward Moon
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Quinter, Ricky and I just found out, Quinter was a Very Nice Person and was a great mechanic, he always did work on my car, he sure loved his Dogs , always took them with him to work, Prayers go out to his Girlfriend
Margie
March 25, 2021
You will always be missed , play those drums nice and loud now for all those angels up there with. We love and miss you.
Linda Arnold, your little truck driver and water girl
March 11, 2021
So sad to hear that my friend Q.has passed, he will be missed a lot
Willy Snow
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Quinters passing, he was a great musician and transmission guy, he will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to his family
Allen and Sharon Roberts & family
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this sad news Quinter will be missed dearly by his family and friends sending lots of prayers love and hugs to you all
Joyce Rosson
March 6, 2021
Oh how I miss RAINBOW COUNTRY BAND. I think most of those boys are picking and singing in heaven now. God bless this family in the time of sorrow.
Mary Lou Wooten Fitzgerald
March 5, 2021
Been friends a long time many many jokes and laughs my old friend Q will be missed until we meet again. Many prayer Diana in your time of sorrow remember he loved you and will always be with you and by your side
Jimmy H
March 4, 2021
Diana,
We were very sorry to hear of Quinter's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Danny and Jane
March 4, 2021
Diana , sorry to hear Quinter passed . I know he fought hard . He left me with wonderful memories living on the farm , never a dull moment . My condolences to the family . RIP cousin !
Dennis Gibson & Mary Fox
March 4, 2021
We were very sad to hear that Quinter passed away. He was a good friend, and he will be missed.
John and Lorraine Quillon
March 4, 2021
So very sad to read of Quinter's passing; I grew up across the road from his parents & watched Quinter grow up; he was very dear to me; my best to his family......
Anne Walton Hawkes
March 4, 2021
Diana - I'm so sorry to hear about Quinter. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tina
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Quinter´s passing. We go back many years playing drums together. He was a good Drummer and a good friend. We will miss him and he will always be in our thoughts. Our condolences goes out to his family.