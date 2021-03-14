Ralph Rostron
April 30, 1939 - March 4, 2021
Ralph Rostron passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at RoseWood Village, Hollymead in Charlottesville, Va.
Ralph was born on April 30, 1939, in Moroni, Utah. He attended school in Springville, Utah, where he excelled in school and had a passion for reading. He found great joy in the Boy Scouts as a youth along with his father and obtained the rank of Eagle. He enjoyed time in the nearby mountains with his family and especially fishing.
He went on to Brigham Young University on a scholarship to graduate with honors in physics and to receive a PhD in astrophysics there on a National Science Foundation Fellowship. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a two year mission for his church. He also had enlisted in the army reserves. He met his wife, Pam, of 56 years at college.
After receiving his education, he started a career with the CIA at their Langley Headquarters doing scientific analysis in the science and research division. He had a distinguished and rewarding career there for 30 years with many different assignments. He also had a 30 year career with the U.S. Army Reserves (Civil Affairs - Middle East emphasis) retiring as a Colonel and serving on active duty during Operation Desert Storm. He traveled the world both with the army and the CIA and always enjoyed experiencing different lands and cultures. He would be remembered by many in his various roles as a good teacher.
He found joy in his children and in later years loved when the grandchildren visited. In his retirement he enjoyed living in the Shenandoah Valley. He especially enjoyed serving in the mission presidency of his church there for nine years. With advancing Parkinson's, Ralph and Pam moved to Ruckersville, Va., in 2012 to be closer to family for support.
Ralph's parents, Ira and Marie Rostron preceded him in death. He leaves behind his brothers, David Rostron, Melvin Rostron, and Stephen Rostron; his wife, Pam Rostron; and four children, Cyndy O'Connor (Ryan), Allen Rostron (Cameron), Brian Rostron, and Michele Hephner (Rich). He also leaves six grandchildren, Kimberly Fox, Shannon O'Connor, Jackson Hephner, Carter Rostron, Madison Hephner, and Avery Hephner; and two great-grandsons, Ben Fox and Logan Fox.
The family wishes to thank RoseWood Village for their devoted care in his last days, the Hospice of the Piedmont, and his doctor, Dr. William Murray.
Ralph will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.