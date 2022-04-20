Menu
Randall William Crenshaw
1945 - 2022
Randall William Crenshaw

October 16, 1945 - April 16, 2022

Randall W. Crenshaw, M.D. died at the age of 76, on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Randy was an ER physician and moved to Charlottesville as Medical Director of QualChoice. He enjoyed living in Charlottesville for 22 years.

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Dale Ann Crenshaw, and two daughters, Meggan Crenshaw Derey and Laurel Crenshaw Marr. Also surviving him are five grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
