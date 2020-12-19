Randolph Lewis Gibson
Randolph Lewis Gibson, 75, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 17, 1945, to the late Stuart Henry Gibson Sr. and Helen Delrose Hunt Gibson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stuart Henry Gibson Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Gail Samuels Gibson; daughter, Audra Gail Martinez of Pompano Beach, Fla.; son, Travis Randolph Gibson and wife, Jessica, of Stanardsville; sister, Rosa Arlene Dunnivan and husband, Edward, of Zion Crossroads, Va.; grandchildren, Ava Gabriel Martinez, Joseph Blake Gibson, and Caitlin Faye Ryder; and one great-grandchild, Kinsley Lailynn Shifflett.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, with Pastor Kathy Atkinson officiating. Interment will be held in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Virginia, 2601 Willard Road, Suite 103, Richmond, VA 23294, or Alzheimer's Association
, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 19, 2020.