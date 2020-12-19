Menu
Randolph Lewis Gibson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Randolph Lewis Gibson

Randolph Lewis Gibson, 75, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 17, 1945, to the late Stuart Henry Gibson Sr. and Helen Delrose Hunt Gibson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stuart Henry Gibson Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Gail Samuels Gibson; daughter, Audra Gail Martinez of Pompano Beach, Fla.; son, Travis Randolph Gibson and wife, Jessica, of Stanardsville; sister, Rosa Arlene Dunnivan and husband, Edward, of Zion Crossroads, Va.; grandchildren, Ava Gabriel Martinez, Joseph Blake Gibson, and Caitlin Faye Ryder; and one great-grandchild, Kinsley Lailynn Shifflett.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, with Pastor Kathy Atkinson officiating. Interment will be held in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Virginia, 2601 Willard Road, Suite 103, Richmond, VA 23294, or Alzheimer's Association, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Stephanie Bickers
December 22, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and Comfort help you and your family through this difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora Lansberry
December 21, 2020

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
December 21, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 21, 2020
Wanda Snead
December 20, 2020
Uncle Ralph I´m so glad you are at peace now and with your parents (my grandparents) and you brother (my dad). Thinking of you Marsha, Audra, and Travis .
Jennifer Gibson
December 20, 2020
Prayers for all the family for comfort and strength.
Kenny and Sandy Samuels
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Scott and Linda Tuttle
December 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Janice Imig
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Larry Morris
December 19, 2020
