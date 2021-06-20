Menu
Randolph Richard Wood
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Randolph Richard Wood

In Loving Memory of Randy Wood. Randy passed away on June 18, 2021.

Randy was born on October 21, 1943, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Bernard Wood and Lillie Thomas. Randy was always willing to lend a helping hand to all who knew him. An avid outdoorsman, he loved camping and fishing. One of his many loves was Nascar.

Randy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Miranda Wood; his son, Raymond Wood (Laura); grandson, Justin Wood; his brothers, James, Eugene (Barbara), and Roger (Sue); his sister, Judy (KW); and sisters-in-law, Vicki Wells (Billy) and Wanda Frazier (Carl).

A family night will be held at Teague Funeral Service Monday June 21, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD, Charlottesville, VA
Jun
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I will always love you. I will see you again. I am gonna miss you.
Bobbi
June 22, 2021
Sorry for you lost If I can be of any help please let me know
Nancy Gibson Thomas
Family
June 21, 2021
A true Southern Gentleman..........you will be missed Randy
Jeff Whitford
Friend
June 21, 2021
Miranda I know Randy was not only your husband but your best friend and I know how much you will miss him...I'm so sorry.. Spread your wings and Fly high over that mountain Randy...I know Daddy was sure glad to see you when you arrived. You will be missed
Timothy & Linda Bishop
Family
June 20, 2021
A good man and a great friend I will miss him
Clyde walker
Friend
June 20, 2021
