Randolph Richard WoodIn Loving Memory of Randy Wood. Randy passed away on June 18, 2021.Randy was born on October 21, 1943, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Bernard Wood and Lillie Thomas. Randy was always willing to lend a helping hand to all who knew him. An avid outdoorsman, he loved camping and fishing. One of his many loves was Nascar.Randy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Miranda Wood; his son, Raymond Wood (Laura); grandson, Justin Wood; his brothers, James, Eugene (Barbara), and Roger (Sue); his sister, Judy (KW); and sisters-in-law, Vicki Wells (Billy) and Wanda Frazier (Carl).A family night will be held at Teague Funeral Service Monday June 21, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens.