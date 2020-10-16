Rashod Demetrius Walton
October 29, 1996 - October 10, 2020
Rashod Demetrius Walton, 23, of Scottsville, Va., departed this life suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on October 29, 1996. He leaves his parents, Antrone Allen and Billie Walton, and his stepfather, Delvin Kyle of Charlottesville, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, William Jenkins and a grandmother, Eva Allen.
Rashod was a graduate of Fluvanna County high school. He worked as a shift manager at Jersey Mikes. Rashod enjoyed fishing and was a mastermind of telling stories and could be found always telling jokes. He was very intelligent.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory three brothers, Greg Gough, Asiah Allen, and Kahlique Howard; a sister, Martika Maupin; three aunts, Brandy Allen, Sabrina Allen, and Yolanda Allen; four uncles, Steve Allen, Jose Douglas, Quinton Allen, and Jermaine Allen; two nieces, Saryiah Stone and Giselle Gough; a nephew, Gionni Gough; grandparents, Doris and Herbert Dillard of Orange County, Va., and Kathy Jenkins of Fluvanna, Va.; and a host of cousins and family friends who he loved dearly and had a special bond with.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
A graveside funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church Cemetery, 2564 Lindsay Rd. (Route 675), Louisa, Va.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 16, 2020.