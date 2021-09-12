Raymond "Ray" Pierre Escoffier



Raymond "Ray" Pierre Escoffier, age 80, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Raised in River Ridge, Ray graduated from East Jefferson High School then went on to obtain Bachelors and Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Following college, he worked for Collins Radio in Dallas then went on to work for the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), in Socorro, N.M., then ultimately in Charlottesville, Va., where he often said he was fortunate to have the greatest job in the world. His contribution to the scientific world was as the architect of the globally recognized correlator for the Very Large Array (VLA) of radio telescopes winning numerous awards and earning worldwide recognition for his work. He traveled the world helping other countries design and build their own correlators for radio telescope arrays. He supported many charities throughout his lifetime and was especially devoted to the missions in Haiti where he helped to build a clinic for women and children there.



Ray is survived by his brother, James "Jimmy" Escoffier; his two devoted nieces, Tiffany Gauthreaux Cannon and spouse, Chris, and Chandel Gauthreaux McDonald and spouse, Brandon; and adoring great-nephew, Edward Lionel "Eli" Cannon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Escoffier and Elise Malarcher Escoffier and sister, Anne Escoffier Gauthreaux.



The family of Ray Escoffier wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. Michael Alline, Dr. Elizabeth Ellent (both at West Jefferson Hospital) and the entire staff at St. Joseph's Hospice in Baton Rouge for the exceptional care they extended to him.



Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and COVID, services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anthony Catholic School in Gretna.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.