Raymond Wesley Sisk
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Raymond Wesley Sisk

March 29, 1948 - September 28, 2021

Raymond Wesley Sisk, 73, of Orange, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 29, 1948 in Washington, D.C. Raymond was the son of the late Wade Fillmore Sisk, and was a retired mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Ada Luzinker Thacker Sisk, of Orange; mother, Emma Elizabeth Richards Sisk, of Madison; a daughter, Joanne Morris, of Bristol, Tenn.; a son, Danny Sisk and wife, Dale, of Gordonsville; brother, Donald Sisk, of Orange; a sister, Thelma Sisk and Dean Hearl, of Locust Dale; two grandchildren, Priscilla and Vanessa Morris; and three great-grandchildren, Breyonna and Elijah Morris, and Kylee Rojek; a his niece and caregiver, Ashley Thacker; a great nephew, Jake Brummett; and a great niece, Autumn Brummett.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Orange, with burial in the family cemetery. Don Sisk will officiate.

Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA
Preddy Funeral Home
Thank you for being a great Brother ,We sure had some good times ,growing up an in our life time together,See You in Heaven some day .
Donald Sisk
Family
October 4, 2021
To my Brother-Raymond ,I'm sure going to miss you an going miss talking to you,But I know you are in a better place an are all done with suffering.I Love you an miss you but your memory will live on .,Love your Brother ,Donald Sisk.
Donald Sisk
Family
October 4, 2021
