Raymond Wesley SiskMarch 29, 1948 - September 28, 2021Raymond Wesley Sisk, 73, of Orange, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 29, 1948 in Washington, D.C. Raymond was the son of the late Wade Fillmore Sisk, and was a retired mechanic.He is survived by his wife, Ada Luzinker Thacker Sisk, of Orange; mother, Emma Elizabeth Richards Sisk, of Madison; a daughter, Joanne Morris, of Bristol, Tenn.; a son, Danny Sisk and wife, Dale, of Gordonsville; brother, Donald Sisk, of Orange; a sister, Thelma Sisk and Dean Hearl, of Locust Dale; two grandchildren, Priscilla and Vanessa Morris; and three great-grandchildren, Breyonna and Elijah Morris, and Kylee Rojek; a his niece and caregiver, Ashley Thacker; a great nephew, Jake Brummett; and a great niece, Autumn Brummett.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Orange, with burial in the family cemetery. Don Sisk will officiate.