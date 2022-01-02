Menu
Rebecca Cogan
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High SchoolWestern Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
5888 Saint George Ave
Crozet, VA
Rebecca Poats Cogan

September 17, 1963 - December 27, 2021

Rebecca Poats Cogan passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sugar Hollow Road, White Hall, Virginia, on Monday December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, George Meade Poats. She is survived by her beloved family, her husband, Brad Cogan; her sons, Patrick and Grayson Meade Cogan; and her mother, Barbara Poats.

Becky Cogan was born in Charlottesville and grew up in White Hall, attending Western Albemarle High School and then graduating from Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee.

She married Brad Cogan, a fellow alum of Western Albemarle, on June, 2 1991, and they raised their two sons in Sugar Hollow, where she devoted herself to creating a beautiful home and garden, driving the boys to their various activities, finding time for occasional beach escapes with her mother and for some international travel with friends. She had a strong core group of long-time friends to whom she was deeply attached, and was an affectionate and loyal member of a large circle of cousins. She loved her family, art, music, and beauty, and leaves behind her an unfillable hole in the lives of the many people who loved her.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 2 p.m. at Mount Moriah Methodist church in White Hall, at 4524 Garth Rd., Charlottesville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to a local charity of your choosing in her name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Moriah Methodist church
4524 Garth Rd, White Hall, VA
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet

17 Entries
Dear Brad, Meade, Patrick and family, I am so extremely very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. I hope you find some peace and comfort in the days ahead. Take care. Jack
Jack Jones
Friend
January 10, 2022
Brad Sorry for your loss thinking of you and your sons. If there is anything we can do please let us know. Find comfort in your memories. Judi & Rodney
Rodney Rich & Judi Cheape
January 9, 2022
My heart is aching from the news of Becky’s passing. I am just dumbfounded. Hugs and prayers for comfort for her entire family . She was a gracious, loyal and delightful person. I treasure the memories of times spent with her. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Cynthia Feathers
Friend
January 6, 2022
Brad, Sue and I have been thinking of you and the boys these last several days and are so sorry to hear about the loss of a beloved wife and mother. Our thoughts are with you, Patrick and Grayson. Clyde and Sue Gouldman
January 6, 2022
Dear Brad

Mackey and I are thinking of you and will continue to do so. You are a favorite of ours and we send our sincere sympathy.
Love
Mackey and Nancy Tilman
Mackey Tilman
January 3, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to your family,our thoughts and prayers for your family
Robert & Dinah Adcock
January 2, 2022
Brad and family, Sending condolences to your family. Praying you all will find comfort in your memories.
Mary Jones (Browns Cove)
January 2, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sherileen Hubbard
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
I’m so sorry for your loss , Brad and the boys my God bring you comfort and to your family and friends . I will continue to keep you in my prayers . God bless Sherileen Hubbard
Sherileen Hubbard
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss, Brad. It's been a long time since we've seen each other. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mike Brown
Friend
January 2, 2022
"Our hearts are saddened with the loss of our sweet cousin. We each have special memories of our visits growing up. We will miss her.
May God be with you now and in the days ahead”.
Wilbanks family
Family
January 2, 2022
Prayers lifted for the entire family. Becky and I went to school together and graduated in 1981. She was a quiet, sweet, and gentle soul. She will be missed by all.
Dana Strickler
January 2, 2022
I know it's little consolation, but I'm so sorry for your loss. Words fail at times like these. She was a beautiful soul, and loved her family. Heartfelt condolences to Patrick, Meade and Brad. She will be so missed. Sending prayers for the continuing weeks to come.
Arnel Gonce
Friend
January 2, 2022
To the Cogan Family I'm sorry to hear about your loss. I went to WAHS with Rebecca. She was such a lovely person. Sending prayers to your family.
Marian Steppe Kennedy
January 2, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joyce Knight Shifflett
School
January 2, 2022
