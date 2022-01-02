Rebecca Poats Cogan
September 17, 1963 - December 27, 2021
Rebecca Poats Cogan passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sugar Hollow Road, White Hall, Virginia, on Monday December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, George Meade Poats. She is survived by her beloved family, her husband, Brad Cogan; her sons, Patrick and Grayson Meade Cogan; and her mother, Barbara Poats.
Becky Cogan was born in Charlottesville and grew up in White Hall, attending Western Albemarle High School and then graduating from Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee.
She married Brad Cogan, a fellow alum of Western Albemarle, on June, 2 1991, and they raised their two sons in Sugar Hollow, where she devoted herself to creating a beautiful home and garden, driving the boys to their various activities, finding time for occasional beach escapes with her mother and for some international travel with friends. She had a strong core group of long-time friends to whom she was deeply attached, and was an affectionate and loyal member of a large circle of cousins. She loved her family, art, music, and beauty, and leaves behind her an unfillable hole in the lives of the many people who loved her.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 2 p.m. at Mount Moriah Methodist church in White Hall, at 4524 Garth Rd., Charlottesville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to a local charity of your choosing in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.