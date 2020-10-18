Rebecca "MommaBoo" Mae (Chisholm) Baird



October 13, 2020



Rebecca "MommaBoo" Mae (Chisholm) Baird, of Charlottesville, was suddenly taken from her family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Virginia Chisholm, of Charlottesville.



Beyond spending time with her family and seeing the smiling faces of her grandchildren, she loved sitting by the pool, going to the casino, watching General Hospital, playing bingo, trips to Dollywood, and shopping.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 50 years, Gordon "G.C." Baird, Jr.; her children, Todd Baird (Ryan) of Zion Crossroads, Dana Moss of Charlottesville, and William "W.J." Baird (Bonnie) of Waynesboro; her grandchildren, McKenzie, Tyler, Bebe, Cody, Gracee, Olivia, and Declan; her sister, Dede Brill (Billy) of Troy; her brother-in-law, Steve Baird (Hester) of Fluvanna; and her best friend, Merleen Reese, of Fluvanna.



A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 18, 2020.