Regina L. Key
December 1, 1959 - November 23, 2020
Our loved one, Regina L Key was called home by our Lord and Savior on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1959.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Texas Josephine Taylor and Raymond L, Key; an aunt, Frances Taylor; brothers, Raymond Jr Key and Robert Massie Taylor; a beloved niece, Doris Ann Wicks; a nephew, Antonio Wicks; and her stepfather, Lewis J. Williams.
Regina worked at UVA for over 20 years and worked for Jefferson Area CHIP for three years while battling Breast Cancer. Regina volunteered as a Community Health worker, also at the Paramount Theater, New Beginning Christian Church Food Pantry, and Love Inc, she enjoyed attending Eden Ministries and was a child of God.
Regina Is Survived by a loving daughter, Shanice R Key; six brothers, Jimmy Taylor, Roy Taylor, Sterling Taylor, and Timothy Taylor all of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Larry Taylor (Ruth) of Lynchburg Va., and Ronnie Taylor of San Diego, Calif.; four sisters, Carol Wicks, Stephanie Nelson (Kirk), Joyce Key all of Charlottesville Va., and Peggy Green (Mark) Of Charleston W.Va.; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank the UVA Beast Cancer Center, especially Christiana Brennan and the host of team of doctors on her Oncology team; and Martha Jefferson Phillips Cancer Center Oncology team. Also, I would like to thank her doctor, Tiffany Dennis, M.D. for the love and support in her last days.
Homegoing/Graveside service will be announced at a later date.
