Reginald Edward "Bubba" LutzReginald Edward "Bubba" Lutz, 90, of Jefferson Street, Orange, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.Bubba was born on February 20, 1931, in Orange County, the son of the late Reginald Theodore Lutz and Virginia May Garton Lutz. He was also predeceased by son, Keith Lutz, and a brother, Irvin Lutz.Bubba was a member of the Zion Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon Chairman, and a past member of the American Legion Post 156. Bubba was a Air Force Veteran and retired from the State Health Department.Bubba is survived by his wife, Jane Gipson Lutz of Orange; three daughters, Teresa Lutz of Orange, Yvonne Page and husband, Michael, of Orange, and Ramona Wood and husband, Steve, of Louisa; a son, Neal Lutz and wife, Rhonda, of Orange; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a sister Maggie Lloyd of Orange; a sister-in-law Thelma Lutz of Orange; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Zion Baptist Church, Madison Run with interment at Graham Cemetery, in Orange, with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pky, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.