Richard David Bartholomew
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Richard David Bartholomew

Richard David Bartholomew, 76, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va.

He was born on November 26, 1944 to the late Roy John Bartholomew and Elma Boyden Priest. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dean and Eugene Bartholomew and two sisters, Doris Butler and Anna Gallaro.

He is a 50-year member of Linn Banks Masonic Lodge, an Army National Guard veteran, and a member of Hebron Lutheran Church. He was the owner of Bartholomew Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharrie Topel Bartholomew; two sons, Andrew David Bartholomew and wife, Jackie, and Lance Alan Bartholomew and wife, Andrea; two brothers, Joe and Jay Bartholomew; sister, Mary Butler; four precious grandchildren, Emily, Avery, Ben, and Evan Bartholomew.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with Pastor Jason Darty officiating. Interment will be in the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, website: donate.love to the rescue.org, direct my gift to SHC – Lexington.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Mar
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Richard, was a great person, I enjoyed knowing Richard, for nearly 40 years, we also conducted business together. He was also a man of great wisdom. He will be missed. God take care of his wife and family.
John Mrotek
March 18, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 15, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Melinda Smith
March 13, 2021
