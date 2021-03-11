Richard David Bartholomew
Richard David Bartholomew, 76, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va.
He was born on November 26, 1944 to the late Roy John Bartholomew and Elma Boyden Priest. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dean and Eugene Bartholomew and two sisters, Doris Butler and Anna Gallaro.
He is a 50-year member of Linn Banks Masonic Lodge, an Army National Guard veteran, and a member of Hebron Lutheran Church. He was the owner of Bartholomew Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharrie Topel Bartholomew; two sons, Andrew David Bartholomew and wife, Jackie, and Lance Alan Bartholomew and wife, Andrea; two brothers, Joe and Jay Bartholomew; sister, Mary Butler; four precious grandchildren, Emily, Avery, Ben, and Evan Bartholomew.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with Pastor Jason Darty officiating. Interment will be in the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 11, 2021.