Richard Matthew Crebbs
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Richard Matthew Crebbs

Richard Matthew Crebbs, 77, of Kents Store, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence. Born on November 5, 1943, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Thomas Calvin Crebbs and Ellen Jane Presnell Crebbs. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Marie Crebbs. Mr. Crebbs retired from CSX Railroad where he worked as a conductor. He loved to hunt and fish and anything John Deere.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Craun Crebbs of Kents Store; a daughter, Leigh Crebbs Mawyer and husband, Joseph, of Gordonsville; and two grandchildren, Danielle Leigh Mawyer of Gordonsville, and Brett Joseph Mawyer of Gordonsville.

A private graveside service will be held at Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 30, 2021.
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
JAY & ELLEN COTNER
October 1, 2021
Emily, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this time. May God Bless you all.
Peggy Gibson
September 30, 2021
Emily I am so sorry for your loss.
Diane Banton
September 30, 2021
