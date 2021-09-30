Richard Matthew CrebbsRichard Matthew Crebbs, 77, of Kents Store, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence. Born on November 5, 1943, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Thomas Calvin Crebbs and Ellen Jane Presnell Crebbs. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Marie Crebbs. Mr. Crebbs retired from CSX Railroad where he worked as a conductor. He loved to hunt and fish and anything John Deere.He is survived by his wife, Emily Craun Crebbs of Kents Store; a daughter, Leigh Crebbs Mawyer and husband, Joseph, of Gordonsville; and two grandchildren, Danielle Leigh Mawyer of Gordonsville, and Brett Joseph Mawyer of Gordonsville.A private graveside service will be held at Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery.