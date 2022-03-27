Richard Foltin Huebner
May 12, 1960 - March 20, 2022
Richard Foltin Huebner Jr. lost his battle with ALS on March 20, 2022. He was 61 years old.
Rich was born on May 12, 1960, in Portsmouth, Va., to Richard Foltin Huebner and Elizabeth McGreevey Huebner. He grew up in Oahu, Hawaii. He attended Damien High School and University of Colorado, Boulder where he graduated with a BA in Political Science. After graduation he moved to Charlottesville, Va., where he worked in several restaurants/bars and eventually was hired by Comdial Corp. which was just the start of his lifelong career in Sales in the telecommunications industry.
Rich enjoyed all things water. He grew up surfing, fishing, boating and loved to swim. He was a long time member of ACAC (Atlantic Coast Athletic Club) where he met his wife, Janice Rowan Huebner. Rich traveled with work and loved to travel for pleasure. He was a frequent flyer and had over 2 million air miles. Rich loved life. He was the life of the party, a great host and cook. He was the "fun dad" and loved entertaining daughter, Peri, and her friends.
Rich was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janice; his daughter, Peri; his mother, Elizabeth Huebner; his brother, John Huebner; sister, Tara Humphrey, several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Daisy.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bianca Johnson of Sisters Who Care, The ALS Association, Dr. Kurt Elward and Dr. Matthew Elliott.
A private service will be held for family. A memorial service to celebrate a beautiful life will be held on May 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. at The Club at Glenmore.
Donations may be made to ALSA (ALS Assoc.) thru the Blue Ridge Ride to Defeat ALS online: https://donate.als.org/team/415903
, or check mailed to: ALSA, 30 Gude Dr., Rockville, MD 20850. Checks should be made payable to ALSA and the memo of your check should note "R2D Blue/In memory of Richard Huebner."
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.