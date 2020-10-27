Richard Joseph Nees
May 13, 1937 - October 24, 2020
Richard J. Nees of Shipman, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in his home with family by his side.
Known to many as Dick, he was born on May 13, 1937, to Charles and Edna (Feller) Nees in Pittsburgh, Pa. Dick enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956 and was assigned to the USS Engage where he was stationed in Long Beach, Calif., and deployed to the Far East.
He was employed with AT&T for 27 years starting as an operating board technician, promoted to sales, endured AT&T strike duty and retired in 1988 as a Project Manager of Business Operating Systems developing communication technologies when it was in its infancy stage. Shortly after leaving AT&T Dick recognized the potential for technology to streamline business processes and co-authored a book on Optical Imaging.
Dick and Peggy moved to Virginia, in 1994, to design and build their dream retirement home on a secluded wooded lot on a cul-de-sac bordering the Rockfish river. He quickly acclimated to Va. and decided to become involved in his new community. He was ordained a Deacon in 2003 and served St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lovingston. He was a past president of the Nelson County Habitat for Humanity for four years, founded the Nelson County Food Bank, Director of Religious Education and CCD teacher at St. Mary's, and taught reading and writing to Spanish immigrants. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Pop Pop and a servant to his community. He was a man you could depend on and turn to in a time of need for sound advice.
Dick was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Jacqueline (Tevis) Nees; parents, Charles and Edna (Feller) Nees; and a brother, Donald Nees.
Dick is survived by his wife, Margret "Peggy" (Hall) Nees; his children, Richard Nees and wife, Lume, Michael Nees and wife, Mary, Julie Colasuonno and husband, Domenick; Peggy's children, Stuart Hall, Pam (Hall) Johnson and husband, Rashad; grandchildren, D'Andre, Dionna, Jacqueline, Giancarlo, Darius, Juston, Allison, Justin, Joseph, Jamie, Ryan and Tyler; siblings, Marian Wilson and husband, Brian, and Jim Nees and wife, Yvonne.
Visitation will be held at Wells Sheffield Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The funeral service will be livestreamed at http://www.facebook.com/groups/616666051719052/
In lieu of flowers, donations of remembrance may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9900 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston, VA 22949.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 27, 2020.