Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Lyle Marshall
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
Richard Lyle Marshall

September 18, 1968 - September 8, 2020

Richard Lyle Marshall graduated from Charlottesville High School in 1986, where he served as a member of the CHS Marching Band and the Wrestling team. He Joined the United States Navy in 1988, where he served a 20 year career as a Gunners Mate. He retired from the U.S Navy and then began a 10 year journey as a DJ at a local karioke bar in Virginia Beach, where he enjoyed bringing happiness to his family, friends and the greater Virginia Beach community.

He is survived by his parents, Yvonne and Linwood Marshall of Charlottesville and Valarie Marshall; children, Kylee, Jacob and Tony; his girlfriend, Laura; aunt and uncle, Dennis and Barbara Acree; cousins, Matt and Anthony Acree, as well as a long list of friends.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.