Richard Marshall Taylor Jr.Richard Marshall Taylor Jr., 72, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born October 19, 1947 in Hampton, Virginia. Richard was the son of the late R. Marshall and Dare B. Taylor.He leaves his wife of 48 years, Patsy S. Taylor; daughter, Drew T. (Steven) Hensley; two sisters, Marsha T. (William) Rew and Anne Warren Ferguson; one grandchild, Grayson Lane Hensley; two nephews; and a niece.Richard graduated from Kecoughtan High School, attended Tennessee Tech, and graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1970, with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. He went on to become a teacher and administrator in Hampton, Orange, and Spotsylvania County school systems.In 1972, he founded Venture Stable with wife Patsy, and quickly became a leading breeder, trainer, and handler in the thoroughbred and hunter industries.Richard served on the board of the Virginia Pony Breeders Association, was a licensed US Equestrian official, and member of the United States Hunter Jumper Association, where he devoted time to numerous committees.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Horse Center Foundation (Memo Line: In Memory of Richard M. Taylor) 487 Maury River Road Lexington, VA 24450.