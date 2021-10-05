Richard "Ricky" Morris
August 31, 1965 - October 2, 2021
Richard "Ricky" Allen Morris, 56, of Free Union, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 31, 1965.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Frank Dudley; son, Michael Dabney; grandmother, Edith; and grandfather, Johnny.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Dudley; brothers, Roger "Junior" Houchens (Madeline), Gary Houchens (Jackie), Rob Woodward, (Beth), and Mike Dudley (Christy); children, Richard Allen II Morris(Casey), and Travis "Tracie" Morris (Adeana); and grandchildren, Kyleigh and Lonan.
Ricky was an honest man who loved life, the outdoors, hunting and going to car races with special friends, Blu, Jake, Junior, Glen and Lora. Ricky had a heart of gold who always made you feel loved and who would do anything for anyone. We will miss his contagious smile and his hugs, with his squeezes so tight, you thought he was going to hang on forever.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Ryan Funeral Home with Pastor Wendell Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Albert Holsapple and Laura Snow for all her loving care. The family would also like to thank Roger "Junior" (Madeline) and Jamie Morris for all their help and care. Ricky wanted to thank his mom and dad for all their love and support.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 5, 2021.