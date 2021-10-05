Menu
Richard "Ricky" Morris
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Richard "Ricky" Morris

August 31, 1965 - October 2, 2021

Richard "Ricky" Allen Morris, 56, of Free Union, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 31, 1965.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Frank Dudley; son, Michael Dabney; grandmother, Edith; and grandfather, Johnny.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Dudley; brothers, Roger "Junior" Houchens (Madeline), Gary Houchens (Jackie), Rob Woodward, (Beth), and Mike Dudley (Christy); children, Richard Allen II Morris(Casey), and Travis "Tracie" Morris (Adeana); and grandchildren, Kyleigh and Lonan.

Ricky was an honest man who loved life, the outdoors, hunting and going to car races with special friends, Blu, Jake, Junior, Glen and Lora. Ricky had a heart of gold who always made you feel loved and who would do anything for anyone. We will miss his contagious smile and his hugs, with his squeezes so tight, you thought he was going to hang on forever.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Ryan Funeral Home with Pastor Wendell Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Albert Holsapple and Laura Snow for all her loving care. The family would also like to thank Roger "Junior" (Madeline) and Jamie Morris for all their help and care. Ricky wanted to thank his mom and dad for all their love and support.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss you so much, You been a good cousin to me I love you.
Roger (Hunter) Lee Houchens IV
October 20, 2021
So sorry for y'alls loss
Wanda Kirtley
Friend
October 9, 2021
Rest easy!! You will be forever in our hearts!
Angela Williams
Family
October 6, 2021
Prayers and thoughts to all the family
LaVerne and Gary Shifflett
October 5, 2021
I´m so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Courtney Nitschke
October 5, 2021
He was a great friend & part of our family! Thinking of you Richard & Casey We love ya!
Jeanine & James BLEVINS
Friend
October 5, 2021
I only met Rick a few times but he was always such a sweet guy. I really hated to hear that he is gone. I will be keeping his family in my prayers.
Heather Sizemore
October 5, 2021
R.I.P. Ricky, I am so sorry for the family loss. MY Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Patsy Fisher
Family
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results