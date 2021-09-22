Richard Sergi
October 6, 1949 - September 19, 2021
Richard Sergi, 71, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
He was born on October 6, 1949, in Oakland, Calif., to the late Peter Paul Sergi and Melba Hofferbert. His friends and colleagues called him "Sergi". He worked for over 25 years with the Capital Construction and Renovations team at the University of Virginia.
Sergi is survived by his wife, Patricia Romer; son, Darshan Sergi (m. Atalaya Sergi); mother, Melba Hofferbert; sister, Debbie Diehl; half-brother, Ron Sergi (m. Jirawan Sergi); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Paul Sergi, and stepfather, John "Bob" Hofferbert.
Richard Sergi's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hill & Wood Funeral Service, 201 1st Street North, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. The memorial service at 11 a.m. Following the service, the interment will be held at Monticello Memorial Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to either the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937, or the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/
Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 22, 2021.