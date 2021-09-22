Menu
Richard Sergi
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Richard Sergi

October 6, 1949 - September 19, 2021

Richard Sergi, 71, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

He was born on October 6, 1949, in Oakland, Calif., to the late Peter Paul Sergi and Melba Hofferbert. His friends and colleagues called him "Sergi". He worked for over 25 years with the Capital Construction and Renovations team at the University of Virginia.

Sergi is survived by his wife, Patricia Romer; son, Darshan Sergi (m. Atalaya Sergi); mother, Melba Hofferbert; sister, Debbie Diehl; half-brother, Ron Sergi (m. Jirawan Sergi); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Paul Sergi, and stepfather, John "Bob" Hofferbert.

Richard Sergi's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hill & Wood Funeral Service, 201 1st Street North, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. The memorial service at 11 a.m. Following the service, the interment will be held at Monticello Memorial Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to either the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937, or the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/).

Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Sep
24
Interment
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Monticello Memory Gardens
670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Words cannot describe how sorry I am for your loss..I'm going to miss him dearly. If you need anything at all please let me know..Lester
Lester Wolfrey
Friend
September 22, 2021
