Richard Gordon ShifflettRichard Gordon Shifflett, age 85, of Earlysville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Richard was born on August 17, 1936, to the late Jesse J. Shifflett and Alverta Shifflett Swain. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lutie Shifflett; one brother, Jesse J. Shiflett Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Sklany and her husband, Ted and Rochelle Wade.He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl French and husband, Sheldon; granddaughter, Lauren French and boyfriend, Anthony North; sister, Patricia Birckhead and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.He worked 42 years at UVA Landscaping where he enjoyed keeping the lawn green in the summer and parking lots free of snow in the winter. After retirement he enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and fishing. Special thanks to the UVA 4 North staff, UVA Transitional Care Center, Da Vita Dialysis, Lifecare Transport, and the staff of Accordius at Greene for all their help during this difficult time.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Thurman Collier. Due to the pandemic, the family requests practicing social distancing at the service.