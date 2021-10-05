Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Gordon Shifflett
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Richard Gordon Shifflett

Richard Gordon Shifflett, age 85, of Earlysville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Richard was born on August 17, 1936, to the late Jesse J. Shifflett and Alverta Shifflett Swain. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lutie Shifflett; one brother, Jesse J. Shiflett Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Sklany and her husband, Ted and Rochelle Wade.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl French and husband, Sheldon; granddaughter, Lauren French and boyfriend, Anthony North; sister, Patricia Birckhead and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He worked 42 years at UVA Landscaping where he enjoyed keeping the lawn green in the summer and parking lots free of snow in the winter. After retirement he enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and fishing. Special thanks to the UVA 4 North staff, UVA Transitional Care Center, Da Vita Dialysis, Lifecare Transport, and the staff of Accordius at Greene for all their help during this difficult time.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Thurman Collier. Due to the pandemic, the family requests practicing social distancing at the service.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Teague Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending Love and Prayers to you and your family.
Lois Berry Heflin
October 6, 2021
Such a wonderful man who had the biggest heart. You were so good to so many people and I was blessed to have you in my life. I will miss you so much. I love you
Tammy
Family
October 5, 2021
Such a wonderful man who had the biggest . You were so good to so many people and I was so blessed to have you in my life. I will miss you so much. I love you
Tammy
Family
October 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss Cheryl and Lauren. RIP Uncle Richard. David and I Love you and we are gonna miss you.
David and Donna Rogers
Family
October 5, 2021
Richard was an extraordinarily member of the UVa Team - we depended on him for so many tasks over the years.
Leonard Sandridge
October 5, 2021
RIP Uncle Richard. You meant a lot to me and you will be missed by me and so many others. You will never be forgotten. Love you!
Hazel Norris
Family
October 5, 2021
Such and sweet and caring man. He was always there for his family, no matter what he loved us all. He will be missed by many. Fly high Uncle Richard we love you
Annette Garth
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results