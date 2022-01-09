Richard A. ThomasRichard A. Thomas, 86, of Crozet, passed away on December 31, 2021. Richard was born on June 10, 1935, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Austin and Louise Thomas.Dick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dotty; his son, Mike (Chris); daughter, Elizabeth; three grandsons, Michael, James and Ryan; three great-grandchildren; and his devoted nieces and nephew, Karen, Jenni, and Steve. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Arva, and son-in-law, David. Dick's family would especially like to thank his incredible team of caregivers, Luke, Amy, Sophia, Pricilla, Angela, Amber, Nyshae, and Bryan.A family celebration of Dick's life will be held in the near future.In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to the Hospice of the Piedmont or the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad Foundation (WARSF).