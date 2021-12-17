Richard Hartwell White
December 13, 2021
Richard Hartwell White, 81, of Bremo Bluff, Va. passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home. Dick was known throughout the county for his lifelong passion for farming.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harry Hartwell and Iva Loving White. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Harriette Lindsay Kent White; a brother, William Stone (Dot), and sister, Harriet Johnson (Russell); his children, Richard Steven, Holland Hartwell (Jessica), and Peyton Loving; and grandchildren, Mio, Mika, and Iva, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind best friends that have always been there for him, John Bauserman and Frank White, and his constant furry companion, Rusty.
Richard graduated from Ferrum College and Virginia Tech with a degree in Agricultural Engineering (1964). He worked as an engineer at Automatic Controls of Richmond for 40 years and served on the Farm Bureau's Board of Directors.
A graveside service will be held at Fork Union Baptist Cemetery on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. Visitation will follow at Fork Union Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
and please support your local 4-H and FFA chapters. Funeral services will be cared for by Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2021.