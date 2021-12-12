Rita 'Janine' Pitsenbarger HerrJanuary 15, 1939 - December 9, 2021Rita 'Janine' Pitsenbarger Herr, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021.Rita was born to Lee Pitsenbarger and Cora Myrl Burger Pitsenbarger on January 15, 1939, in Delphos, Ohio.A Graduate of Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, She pursued Nursing in Lima Ohio for four years, and shortly after moved to Lynchburg, Virginia to serve at Lynchburg Baptist for six years. Rita Moved to Crozet Virginia in 1972, Where she resided for 49 years. She shortly Began her Nursing Career at Martha Jefferson Hospital in 1972, working in the Endoscopy Unit doing what she loved most, for 32 years retiring in 2004.Rita loved Traveling to the Bay, Visiting with Family, Watching all Sports "GO HOOS", and most of all her Four legged Fur Babies. Charlie, Buddy and Nellie.Rita is survived by her son, Jeff Herr and his wife, Debbie Herr of Crozet, Virginia; granddaughter, Bethaney Graves and husband, Brandon Graves of Waynesboro, Virginia; grandson, Seth Bowman and fiance, Angie Shifflet of North Garden, Virginia; her son, Doug Herr of Ruckersville Virginia, granddaughter, Cheyenne Herr and grandson, Justin Herr of Ruckersville, Virginia; her son, Robbie Herr and his wife, Tammy Herr of Crozet, Virginia, granddaughter, Kayla McDaniel and her husband, Hunter McDaniel of Scottsville, Virginia; grandson, Tucker Herr, and fiance, Miranda Harlow of Crozet Virginia; grandson, Scotty Fox and fiance, Kaitlyn Moss of Whitehall, Virginia; grandson, Bradley Fox of Whitehall, Virginia. Her sister Diana McClure of Parachute, Colorado.Rita formerly known as 'Gigi', 'Gma', 'Grandma' 'Mom' and 'Nurse Grandma' has nine great-grandchildren, Elsie Herr, Amber Graves, Aidan Graves, Briele McDaniel, Bexley McDaniel, Ivorey McDaniel, McKenzee Fox and Ryker Fox that she loved Dearly, and Vice Versa. She loved spending every minute with those babies, and looked forward to each time after. Every Grandchild and Great-Grandchild loved visiting her, and trying to secretly take every piece of her Chocolate that they could find, and any Ice Cream as she always had some handy.Rita also loved spending time with her dear friends, Janice McDaniel, Louise Cooke, Betty Ferneyhough, and Nancy Seal, playing cards weekly, lunch dates, and working closely with the Charlottesville Pilot Club.Rita waspPreceded by her loving husband for 22 years, Gene R. Herr; her sister, Joanne Pitsenbarger, and her great-granddaughter, Blaise McDaniel.Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at RockGate Cemetery In Crozet Virginia, with Minister David Collyer Officiating.The Family wishes to put a special Thanks to her Grandchildren Tucker Herr, Kayla McDaniel and Hunter McDaniel for taking care of her in her time of need as the years passed, just as she did for them growing up.Donations are welcome to be made to Albemarle SPCA, as she loved all Animals dearly.Andersons Funeral Home, will be handling Funeral Arrangements." We will always love you, and the values you taught us."