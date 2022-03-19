Robert "Bobby" BallardApril 19, 1950 - March 16, 2022Robert "Bobby" Ballard, 71, of Charlottesville, passed away on March 16, 2022, after a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother and father, Chapman and Edith Ballard of Charlottesville, Va.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Duncan; three grown children, Leslie, Ryan, and Taylor Greenwood and five grandchildren that were the light of his life, Haden, Myla, Brayden, Liam and Everett; his brother, Bootie and Karen Ballard of Free Union, Va.; their son, Austin, and a lifetime of friends that would be impossible to count.Bobby was born in Charlottesville, Va., on April 19, 1950. Growing up in the produce business and ultimately taking over for his father, Bobby worked and owned the Standard Produce Company for 55 years. He was devoted to his company, working six days a week his entire life. He cherished the relationships he built with many farmers and local restaurateurs. Bobby went out of his way to meet new people wherever he went. He was always eager to greet you with a firm handshake and a big smile. He loved golfing and the nineteenth hole. He loved travelling to the Caribbean, especially to Virgin Gorda, which held a special place in his heart. He is known and loved by many on the island. One of Bobby's favorite things to do was to treat his friends and make them laugh. He was always happy and up for having a good time. His enthusiasm for enjoying life was contagious and made him impossible to forget. He has taught many of us to see how lucky we are and to take advantage of all the gifts life has to offer. His love for his family, particularly his grandchildren, was evident in all his interactions. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the chance to know him.A family night will be held to honor Bobby's tremendous life, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.