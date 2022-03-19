Menu
Robert "Bobby" Ballard
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Robert "Bobby" Ballard

April 19, 1950 - March 16, 2022

Robert "Bobby" Ballard, 71, of Charlottesville, passed away on March 16, 2022, after a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother and father, Chapman and Edith Ballard of Charlottesville, Va.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Duncan; three grown children, Leslie, Ryan, and Taylor Greenwood and five grandchildren that were the light of his life, Haden, Myla, Brayden, Liam and Everett; his brother, Bootie and Karen Ballard of Free Union, Va.; their son, Austin, and a lifetime of friends that would be impossible to count.

Bobby was born in Charlottesville, Va., on April 19, 1950. Growing up in the produce business and ultimately taking over for his father, Bobby worked and owned the Standard Produce Company for 55 years. He was devoted to his company, working six days a week his entire life. He cherished the relationships he built with many farmers and local restaurateurs. Bobby went out of his way to meet new people wherever he went. He was always eager to greet you with a firm handshake and a big smile. He loved golfing and the nineteenth hole. He loved travelling to the Caribbean, especially to Virgin Gorda, which held a special place in his heart. He is known and loved by many on the island. One of Bobby's favorite things to do was to treat his friends and make them laugh. He was always happy and up for having a good time. His enthusiasm for enjoying life was contagious and made him impossible to forget. He has taught many of us to see how lucky we are and to take advantage of all the gifts life has to offer. His love for his family, particularly his grandchildren, was evident in all his interactions. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the chance to know him.

A family night will be held to honor Bobby's tremendous life, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 First Street North, Charlottesville, VA
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Bobby and his dad when I came from Woodstock to run the food service at Blue Ridge School. Bobby never knew a stranger! He was the most caring and friendly guy you could ever want to know. He keep telling he was going to come out to visit at my business, Papa Jim's Soft Serve ice cream in Troy. S s with me I know there are thousands of customers who loved Bobby. I'm going to day a prayer tonight for you Bobby and sympathy's to your family ...
Jimmy Toms
Work
March 22, 2022
Sending the family our condolences. A life well lived.
Alan & Renee Pace
Work
March 22, 2022
As a Lane High School classmate of Bobby's I can say that Bobby was special. His cheery disposition always made you feel good and smile, too. I remember one reunion at the Elks Lodge, Bobby paid for a round of drinks for everyone there. He was generous and a pleasure to deal with in business and he will be greatly missed. I always had a soft spot in my heart for Bobby and I send his family my heartfelt sympathies. I'm happy that he was a grandfather and had that happy experience in life.
Joyce Page Brandt
School
March 21, 2022
Pat, we are so sorry to hear about Bobby, Vivace will never be the same...Butch & Leslie Brown
Butch Brown
March 20, 2022
The heavens are shining brightly, with it's newest angel, Bobby. Praying for comfort for his lovely wife, Pat and all of .his family. He will be missed greatly
CYNTHIA S PERFATER
Friend
March 20, 2022
Dear Pat and Family, Please accept my sincere condolences on Bobby's passing. I hold you all in my thoughts with love and compassion as you share in your grief and memories of his beautiful life and presence in your lives.
Trisha Gordon
Friend
March 20, 2022
So sorry to hear about Bobby. He was such a great guy. He certainly will be missed. He made the world a much better place. I hope you and the family are ok. Our thoughts are with you. Paul and Diane Manning
Paul Manning
Friend
March 20, 2022
Pat, What a shock to read this notice; so very sorry for your loss.
Thea (Hurt) Randolph
March 19, 2022
Bobby was such a friendly, jolly guy. He no doubt will leave much love and good memories for his family and friends. I´m so sorry you all had to let him go too soon. May you find peace with those great memories.
Marti Wells Christian Heck
Friend
March 19, 2022
To Pat, Leslie, Ryan, and Taylor. I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Bobby. He was the nicest man and I appreciate the time I was invited to his home on Thanksgiving. I am sure you must be feeling his loss greatly. Sheree
Sheree Greenwood
Family
March 19, 2022
So sad to Hear about Bobby He was a great and fun guy at Farmington and always enjoyed him and his parents ..my deepest sympathy
Janie Brown
Friend
March 19, 2022
So sorry to hear of Bobbys passing..he was a wonderful boss that always looked out for his employees. Prayers to the family. I enjoyed working for Bobby until I moved out of State.
Deborah Dambacher and Jerry
Work
March 19, 2022
pat, so sorry i went to school with bobby. he was such nice guy thoughts prayers with you
glenda thomas
March 19, 2022
Bobby had an engaging personality that was impossible to forget. He was kind, generous and larger than life. He made everyone feel good and his humor was ever present. My condolences to Pat, the Ballard family, and his many dear friends who will miss him tremendously.
Wendy Stover
March 19, 2022
Bobby was larger than life. He will be sorely missed by everyone who was ever fortunate enough to have been blessed by his presence. RIP B.B., and thank you for all the laughs! Condolences to Pat and the rest of the family.
Scott Herndon
Friend
March 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results