Robert M. Banton
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Robert M. Banton

Robert Michael Banton, 72, of Madison, passed away on December 12, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1948. He is survived by one son, Jimmy; two sisters, Deborah Gentry (John) and Jo Ann Walters (Richard); lots of nieces and nephews, and uncles and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Banton; mother, Lillie Nash Banton; seven brothers, Bill, Jimmy, Donnie, Larry, Butchie, Andy and Timmy; and one sister, Darlene Jackson.

A family service will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2020.
Prayers to Debbie & Jo Ann and Jimmy. We are so sorry for your loss. Love you, Nancy & Bobby Pace.
Nancy Gentry Pace
December 18, 2020
