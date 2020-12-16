Robert M. Banton
Robert Michael Banton, 72, of Madison, passed away on December 12, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1948. He is survived by one son, Jimmy; two sisters, Deborah Gentry (John) and Jo Ann Walters (Richard); lots of nieces and nephews, and uncles and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Banton; mother, Lillie Nash Banton; seven brothers, Bill, Jimmy, Donnie, Larry, Butchie, Andy and Timmy; and one sister, Darlene Jackson.
A family service will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2020.