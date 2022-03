Robert Linden Branscome Jr.Robert Linden Branscome Jr., 97, formerly of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on June 5, 2021.Graveside services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville, Virginia.Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net