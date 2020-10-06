Robert Brian Creed



Robert Brian Creed (Lt. Col. Air National Guard Ret.), 85, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died suddenly on September 16, 2020.



Bob was born on November 2, 1934, in Queens, N.Y., to Francis and Mary (Dingwell) Creed, the 4th of 5 children. He was a long-time resident of the greater Syracuse, N.Y. area, graduating from St. Anthony of Padua High School in 1952 and Lemoyne College in 1956.



Bob spent the bulk of his professional career at IBM, where he worked for over 30 years in a variety of positions, culminating as a technical marketing representative to the U.S. Government. He won numerous sales and marketing awards, where he demonstrated his reputation for being honest and straightforward.



Bob also served his country with distinction in the Air National Guard for over 28 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the "Boys from Syracuse", the 174th Tactical Fighter Group. He was deployed to Phalsbourg-Bourscheid Air Base in France during the Berlin Crisis, and also received the unique opportunity to be assigned to the Lake Placid Olympics in 1980.



An avid life-long reader, he instilled a love of books in his children and grandchildren that continues to this day. He would read the "daily news" to his fellow residents at Morningside up until he passed away. He also loved crossword puzzles, dogs, and sports (not always in that order).



Bob is survived by his sister, Catherine (Creed) Luke; his brother, Fr. Peter Creed; his children, Francis, Margaret, Patrick and John; his grandchildren, Devin, Elena, Dominic, Casey and Isaac, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Sue and wife, Annie; and his sisters, Maureen and Ann.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 4309 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra, VA 22963. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Building Fund or Habitat for Humanity.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2020.