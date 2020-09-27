Robert Bruce McGheeRobert Bruce "Bobby" McGhee, 74, went to be with the Lord at his home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Bobby was born on March 20, 1946, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Mathie A. "Mac" and Hazel M. Johnson McGhee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Carrie Leigh McGhee; and two brothers-in-law, Morton Landford and Daryl Bagley.Bobby was a Vietnam Veteran and honorably served in the United States Army from June 1968 - January 1970. He worked at Mac's Wheel Alignment with his father, Piedmont Garage, McGregor Motors, Fisher Auto Parts and retired from VDOT with 27 years of service and was a member of the American Legion and Elks Lodge.Bobby is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Marilyn D. McGhee; two sisters, Doris Mawyer and husband, Lacy, of Madison Heights, Va., and Millie Lanford of Gordonsville, Va.; stepdaughter, Tamara Napier of Palmyra, Va., and husband, Stuart; sister-in-law, Ann Bagley; nephew, David Mawyer and wife, Tammy; nieces, Gay Olson and husband, Bob, Sharon Lanford and daughter, Maggie, Arlie Nobles and Anna Bagley; and great nephew, Colton Mawyer. His adoring grandchildren were Alexander Loving, Ariana Morris, Lydiah and Catherine Napier and a great-granddaughter, Amirah Loving. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all the wonderful caregivers during Bobby's illness.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church. A fellowship meal will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Northside Baptist Church, 1325 East Rio Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22906.