Robert L. Clem Jr.
Robert L. Clem Jr., of Toms Brook, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Robert was born on April 2, 1943, the son of the late Robert Sr. and Virginia Ferrell Clem. Robert was a Army Veteran. He loved to play golf and with his peaceful passing, he is now playing golf in his heavenly home.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie Clem; a son, Dave Clem and his wife, Jennifer; a granddaughter, Ainsley Clem who was the light of his life; a brother, Thomas Clem and his wife, Linda; a niece and a nephew; two grand nephews, one grand niece; and his special friend, Kevin Gutchall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toms Brook Fire Department or the Strasburg Rescue Squad.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 8, 2021.