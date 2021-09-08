Menu
Robert L. Clem Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA
Robert L. Clem Jr.

Robert L. Clem Jr., of Toms Brook, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

Robert was born on April 2, 1943, the son of the late Robert Sr. and Virginia Ferrell Clem. Robert was a Army Veteran. He loved to play golf and with his peaceful passing, he is now playing golf in his heavenly home.

He is survived by his wife, Robbie Clem; a son, Dave Clem and his wife, Jennifer; a granddaughter, Ainsley Clem who was the light of his life; a brother, Thomas Clem and his wife, Linda; a niece and a nephew; two grand nephews, one grand niece; and his special friend, Kevin Gutchall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toms Brook Fire Department or the Strasburg Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Dellinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dellinger Funeral Home.
Bob was a great coworker and friend. Always there when you needed him. We shared many great times on the course also. Rest in peace.
Gary Tice
Work
September 10, 2021
TO THE FAMILY OF BOB....SENDING HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO ALL THE FAMILY...LESSIE AND FAMILY..
LESSIE SIMS
Work
September 8, 2021
Bob was a great guy and co-worker. Although I had not seen him since his retirement, I will always remember him around the softball fields of Charlottesville. He was also a Union Brother for his whole career. Our condolences to the family.
Jerry Harlow
Work
September 8, 2021
Condolences to a good friend and very good golfer. Played many rounds with Bobby and enjoyed his friendship. He will be missed.
Charles G Patton
September 8, 2021
Condolences To Your Family! Dental Receptionist At Drs. Nelson & Sandra Yarbrough, D, D, S./ Downtown Dental. Thanks For Patronizing Our Office. May Robert R.I.P.
Alice Hill
September 8, 2021
