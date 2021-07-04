Robert Douglas "Bob" Eastwood



January 1, 1952 - May 29, 2021



On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Robert Douglas Eastwood, 69, passed away at his home in Cleveland, Ohio.



Bob was the son of Douglas (deceased) and Ruth (deceased) Eastwood and the brother of Bill Eastwood, Mary Herndon (Jim), and Jim Eastwood. In addition to his siblings, he is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 1, 1952, and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, at age 4. He graduated from Albemarle High School in 1969 and received a degree in drama from the University of Virginia. When the family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, Bob and Jim also moved with them. Bob continued his education at Cleveland State University where he received the JD degree and a subsequent MBA degree.



As a devoted son, Bob visited his parents every Sunday morning, in addition to having dinner with them very often. Visits continued when Douglas and Ruth moved to independent living in a facility for seniors. When his father passed away, Bob continued to be sure that his mother had everything she needed.



Bob will be remembered and missed by many friends, family, and co-workers.



Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 4, 2021.