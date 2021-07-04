On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Robert Douglas Eastwood, 69, passed away at his home in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bob was the son of Douglas (deceased) and Ruth (deceased) Eastwood and the brother of Bill Eastwood, Mary Herndon (Jim), and Jim Eastwood. In addition to his siblings, he is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 1, 1952, and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, at age 4. He graduated from Albemarle High School in 1969 and received a degree in drama from the University of Virginia. When the family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, Bob and Jim also moved with them. Bob continued his education at Cleveland State University where he received the JD degree and a subsequent MBA degree.
As a devoted son, Bob visited his parents every Sunday morning, in addition to having dinner with them very often. Visits continued when Douglas and Ruth moved to independent living in a facility for seniors. When his father passed away, Bob continued to be sure that his mother had everything she needed.
Bob will be remembered and missed by many friends, family, and co-workers.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
My sympathies to the family, especially to sister Mary whom I remember so well from our days at Belfield! Bobby was a part of our childhood days at Belfield, and even more a part of a small group of friends and soccer players at Albemarle high school. I´m so glad he made it to our 50th class reunion in September 2019.
Stephen Yowell
Friend
July 8, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the Eastwood Family. I will always have positive memories of Bob. He was the first into work each morning, and he always setup and started the coffee. He took time to do his crossword puzzle in his big red book (in ink). A kind, and quiet man, with a nice greeting each day, is who I will remember.
Dionne
Work
July 7, 2021
My Deepest Condolences. Bob had been a part of our team for many years and will be missed.
Leigh Smith
Work
July 7, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Bob's passing. He truly was unique with a witty sense of humor. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
LoAnn Cargo
Work
July 7, 2021
My Deepest Condolences, Bob will be greatly missed by many. Mostly I will miss his sense of humor, kindness & willingness to help others.
Sarah Papa
July 7, 2021
My condolences to the Bob family. We will miss him dearly.
Harinder
Work
July 7, 2021
Bobby.. Thanks for all the help and laughs. I miss seeing that crossword puzzle book, and everything else. Thanks for being a good friend. Miss you Bobby
Jim
Work
July 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Bob was a great employee and friend. He deeply cared for his coworkers and he loved his job. I will miss him dearly.
Kathleen Ladrach
July 5, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Bob's passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
July 5, 2021
My condolences to the Eastwood family on the passing of 'Bobby'/Bob. He and I were good friends all though Belfield; he was a good guy and devoted son & brother. May his memory be a blessing to all.
Billy Sublett
School
July 4, 2021
So sad to see this. Bob was one of my closest friends back in our years at UVa and in the years afterward.
Greg Moon
Friend
July 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Gone too soon.
Beverly Amiss Hornstein
Family
July 4, 2021
My condolences to the Eastwood family and friends.He was always a great guy in every way. I am sorry!