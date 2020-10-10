Robert George WilcoxRobert George Wilcox, 56, Marquis Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence. Born on November 4, 1963, in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late John Joseph Wilcox. He was a building engineer with CBRE.He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sue Wilcox of Orange; his mother, Irene Martha Wilcox of Charlottesville; a daughter, Jessica Weaver of Knoxville, Tenn.; two sons, Steven Weaver of Spotsylvania, and Darrick Weaver of Orange; a grandson, Jaylen Hollins of Knoxville; five brothers, John Wilcox of Louisville, Ky., Lawrence Wilcox and wife, Darlene, of Rochester, N.Y., Steven Hulton Wilcox and wife, Suzanne, of Fairport, N.Y., Richard Wilcox and wife, Janet, of Irondequoit, N.Y., and Peter Wilcox of Charlottesville; two sisters, Eileen Friend of Charlottesville, and Linda Sollner of Virginia Beach; and special friends, Tom and Sandy Dean of Charlottesville, and John and Valerie Miller of Orange.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.