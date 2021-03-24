Robert Mason Hereford of New Orleans, Louisiana and Charlottesville, Virginia, died peacefully on February 25, 2021, in the arms of his four children. Robert was the son of Frank Loucks Hereford Jr. and Ann Lane Hereford. He was born on February 13, 1956, in Charlottesville.
He leaves behind his children, William, Mason, Molly, and Saint; his brother, Frank Hereford; his sister, Sarah Rick; nieces, Lane and Amelie; and nephews, Walker, Gus, and Frank. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Molly.
Robert attended Woodberry Forest School where he was an athlete in football and lacrosse. He was the recipient of the William Campbell Award as the senior who, through his concern for and kindness toward others, best promoted a spirit of congeniality and love of life in the Woodberry Forest community.
Robert graduated from Denison University in 1978. He was selected as a member of the Division II-III All American Lacrosse Team in the position of goal for 1978.
In 1984, Robert graduated from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Administration and became a father. He worked in numerous industries and had varied careers during his life. He is remembered for his humor, acute sense of irony, love of animals, and appreciation of a good time. Music was Robert's passion and he found joy and solace in playing his guitar. His friends know that life felt best in a room filled with music he chose or performed. Robert was never one to turn a blind eye to the underdog. He was generous, sometimes to a fault. He had friends of all ages and from every walk of life.
Arrangements for a celebration of life are forthcoming in both New Orleans and Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, please share your stories of Robert with each other and with his family.
I met Rob at Denison, we traversed in different but often intersecting circles, to my good fortune.
Tom McNichols
Friend
August 28, 2021
Dear Mason and Molly,I didn´t know your Dad but I certainly remember you two when Meggie & Emma we´re at school..
May all the good memories help comfort you,all,in your sorrow..cherish the good times,always
Margaret Joy Bailey
March 31, 2021
I remember Rob's smile and laugh. I occasionally scored a goal in him in lax. I knew his family especially his sister Molly. He is a fellow WFS Tiger. Will remember many times fondly.
Craig Rogerd
March 26, 2021
My heart goes out to all the Herefords, Robert was a wonderful person. The world will miss him
Jimmy Gilbert
March 25, 2021
He was my "brother" in a sense. His sweet Mother, Ann, was my Godmother. I am sad for his loss, and for his family. I was named "Molly" after Marguerite Amelie, his sister. I pray for strength for all of the family. You are all in my thoughts.
Molly (Mariah) Carter Rogers
Friend
March 24, 2021
First, let me say how sad I was to read about Robert this morning.
Oh, gosh, where do I start? My sibs and I grew up with the Hereford family, as our parents were good friends. I remember many days playing in their pool with Robert, looking at their horses, and just generally having good old-fashioned fun! He was a little mischievous, as most boys are, but he was a good one, nonetheless.
He and Molly were a big part of my growing up, and I will miss knowing that he is somewhere on this earth. Rest in peace, dear Robert.
Jenny Carter Mathews
March 24, 2021
My brother Glenn was at WFS while Robert was there. They became good friends, as with Willie White. I knew Robert as a friend, he was a splendid guy. I am sorry he has died so soon.
John Updike
March 24, 2021
To the Family of Rob Hereford...I will always have fond memories of meeting Rob and many other "prep school" guys in the summer lacrosse league in Cville. Many became friends for life and, although our paths didn't cross often as we aged, I will always smile when I think about Rob and his competitiveness, comradery and unique sense of humor. Good guy!
Gone to soon. May you all have peace in this trying time.
With sympathy,
David
David Sloan
March 24, 2021
i was greatly saddened to learn of Roberts passing. i knew him from Charlottesville and probably met him in the summer of 75. i knew him to be kind , fun , modest and a great guitar player and all round fine person . the world needs more people like him . he will be missed !!!
Hugh Knetzger
Friend
March 20, 2021
To family Hereford and his wife Cheryl, children and relatives please accept our sympathy for the passing of Mr. Robert Hereford.