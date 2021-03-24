Robert Mason Hereford



Robert Mason Hereford of New Orleans, Louisiana and Charlottesville, Virginia, died peacefully on February 25, 2021, in the arms of his four children. Robert was the son of Frank Loucks Hereford Jr. and Ann Lane Hereford. He was born on February 13, 1956, in Charlottesville.



He leaves behind his children, William, Mason, Molly, and Saint; his brother, Frank Hereford; his sister, Sarah Rick; nieces, Lane and Amelie; and nephews, Walker, Gus, and Frank. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Molly.



Robert attended Woodberry Forest School where he was an athlete in football and lacrosse. He was the recipient of the William Campbell Award as the senior who, through his concern for and kindness toward others, best promoted a spirit of congeniality and love of life in the Woodberry Forest community.



Robert graduated from Denison University in 1978. He was selected as a member of the Division II-III All American Lacrosse Team in the position of goal for 1978.



In 1984, Robert graduated from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Administration and became a father. He worked in numerous industries and had varied careers during his life. He is remembered for his humor, acute sense of irony, love of animals, and appreciation of a good time. Music was Robert's passion and he found joy and solace in playing his guitar. His friends know that life felt best in a room filled with music he chose or performed. Robert was never one to turn a blind eye to the underdog. He was generous, sometimes to a fault. He had friends of all ages and from every walk of life.



Arrangements for a celebration of life are forthcoming in both New Orleans and Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, please share your stories of Robert with each other and with his family.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 24, 2021.