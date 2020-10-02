Robert John WaidJuly 16, 1934 - September 7, 2020John Robert Waid, 86, of Ivy, Virginia, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born in Raleigh, West Virginia, on July 16, 1934, son of John Barksdale Waid and Lorena O'Connor Waid.John Barksdale Waid was Treasurer and Chief of Accountancy at Black Knight Industries, Inc. The family lived in a big white house in Raleigh Heights, West Virginia, above the Raleigh Coal & Coke Co. that mined the famous Beckley coal seam for 52 years, shipping "Black Knight Coal" via the C & O Railroad to international destinations as far away as the tin mines of China. With his older brother and sister, John attended the Raleigh Mining Institute, a two-room elementary schoolhouse in Raleigh, West Virginia. In 1952, he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, West Virginia, where he was Senior Class President and Captain of both the AAA State Championship Basketball and Football teams under legendary Coach Jerome Van Meter. In 1956, John was an Honors graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia where he was a member of the DKE fraternity and played baseball and football. After university, he joined the U.S. Army, stationed as a 1st Lieutenant at the U.S. Army Finance Depot in Tours, France. In 1961, he earned a M.B.A. graduate degree from the Business School of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he made lifelong friends.His career in International business operations and finance started with his work for IBM in Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas, Texas, alongside his colleague H. Ross Perot and his great friend from Harvard, Frederick G. Perkins III. He then worked for Price-Waterhouse in New York and Caracas, Venezuela, and for Colgate-Palmolive in Mexico City, Mexico. In Mexico City, he joined PepsiCo, Inc. as Comptroller and General Manager for PepsiCo International Latin America. In 1971, he became General Manager of PepsiCo International Products, and in 1974 became Vice-President and General Manager of PepsiCo/Sabritas S.A. de C.V. In 1979 he became President and CEO of Sabritas where he worked until his retirement in 1986. During this time, he founded the popular and profitable candy company Sabritas/Sonrics S.A. de C.V. John was invited annually to present the PepsiCo/Sabritas business case to the Graduate Senior Class at the Business School of Harvard University, hosted by Professor James Austin. The Sabritas case was published in the 1990 textbook by Professor Austin: "Strategic Management in Developing Countries". John was also an active member of YPO (Young Presidents Organization), a global leadership community of Chief Executives. As an entrepreneur, along with his friend Frederick G. Perkins III and his brother Richard F. Waid, he purchased and developed the ice cream company Helados Danesa 33 in Mexico. It was a very profitable venture and was later sold to Nestlé Global.In retirement, John lived with his wife, Lynne Kershaw and son, Luke in Ascot, England and Shiplake, England, while Lynne pursued her IT career in the UK and Europe. They then lived in Key Biscayne, Florida, where he was elected Town Councilman and Vice-Mayor. Moving to Ivy, Virginia, he played golf as a member of Farmington Country Club, Birdwood Golf Club and the Good Ole' Boys. He volunteered his time and counsel as an executive consultant for the S.C.O.R.E. service organization. He also taught International Business at the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Calumet Photographic, Inc. in Bensenville, Illinois, alongside Chairman and CEO Frederick G. Perkins III. He was an avid tournament contract bridge player with the Jefferson Bridge League in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he had many friends.John is survived by his wife, Lynne and his sons, John Patrick Waid of Atlanta, Georgia, and A. Luke Waid of Virginia. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Isabella, William, Jack, and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Priscilla Burns Waid; his sons, Mark Robert Waid of Columbia, South Carolina, and Matthew Burns Waid of Alexandria, Virginia; his brother, Richard File Waid of Atlanta, Georgia; and his sister, Joyce Waid Bonner of Richmond, Virginia.There will be no funeral or service at this time. John will be interred with 5 generations of his family in Hinton, West Virginia.