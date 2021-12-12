Robert "Bob" Kahn
July 10, 1955 - December 5, 2021
Robert "Bob" Kahn, 66, died on Sunday, December 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Bob was born on July 10, 1955, in Queens, N.Y. to Seth and Harriet Kahn. He received his BA degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1977, which helped prepare him for several diverse career paths.
Bob's first job was working camera at Yankee Stadium as a summer intern, where he got to work alongside his baseball heroes, quite a thrill for a NYC kid. At that same time the news business was transitioning from film to videotape (remember the expression: "Film at 11"?). Bob was asked to learn the new video editing technology on his own, which launched his first career, with CBS News.
A witness to history in the 1980s and early 1990s, Bob traveled worldwide covering major breaking foreign stories for CBS News as an editor. His stories were seen on The CBS Evening News, first under Walter Cronkite and thereafter under Dan Rather. A founding team member of the CBS Latin America Bureau, Bob covered the news from almost every country in Central and South America. He used to quip that he spent enough time in El Salvador covering their civil war to qualify for residency there. Eventually the foreign desk dispatched Bob to major stories all around the world. Bob was dispatched to Cairo when Anwar Sadat was assassinated to work on Cronkite's story about the transition to a new government. He was alongside Rather when he interviewed Fidel Castro in Havana, and in the summer of 1982 was embedded into West Beirut as the Israel Army drove though Lebanon and pushed the PLO out. He'd recall watching Israeli bombing runs from the roof of the Commodore Hotel, buildings just blocks away imploding from the aerial assault, the Commodore left swaying as if in an earthquake.
After 10 years with CBS News Bob was ready to settle down and raise a family. He married, then launched a second career creating and operating a high-end corporate video production and post-production facility in Miami. His clients included several multi-national corporations.
After 10 years, and now with two young children, it was time to relocate to an area with a high quality of life and a strong public education system. After doing research, but with no time whatsoever spent in Charlottesville, Bob and family moved to the area and chose a rural home with a big view in an excellent school district. Bob was then ready to start his third career. Prior to moving to Virginia Bob had decided he would either go big with his next career or get involved in a small but potentially lucrative lifestyle business. After attempting to launch a cutting-edge media product, for which he was invited to present at the first ever Darden Venture Forum, Bob came to accept that his concept had flaws which would stymie robust investor interest and so he became a Commercial Realtor. Of course, he knew virtually no one in town and knew little about commercial realty but Bob was confident, with hard work and perseverance, he would succeed. Which he did, eventually opening his own realty firm and participating in a wide variety of high-profile transactions including twice brokering the sale of the Ice Park on the Downtown Mall and many, many other major transactions in the Charlottesville area.
Bob was deeply involved in local charitable work, sitting on a variety of boards and committees and participating in hands-on projects. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club since 1997 where he served in several leadership roles including President of the club. He loved his fellow Rotarians and cherished spending time with them. Bob was also deeply involved in The Charlottesville Salvation Army for over a decade, helping create and nurture their very successful Telethon fund raiser, now in its ninth year. Bob served as Chair of the board for two terms. He was saddened to realize that he would not be present to see the opening of their new and expanded facility which is well into the planning process, a project he and others have been passionate about for many years.
Bob was an avid hiker and enjoyed hiking and biking all over the globe. He was an accomplished No-Limit poker player, competing in major poker venues across the country. In July 2019 he bested 209 other entries to win the Potomac Senior Open at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.
Bob is survived by his wonderful two children, Tyler and Emmy. Emmy, of course, was supportive throughout this difficult time. And Tyler was right by his side throughout a large part of this struggle, not an easy thing for a young man in his late 20s. He will deeply miss being by their side as they move through their already successful lives. He is also survived by his brother, Larry and wife, Diana, and his former in-laws, Ken and Joan Glassman, who were a constant loving support system for Bob for over 30 years. Bob is forever grateful for their love and friendship.
Special thanks and much love to Jim Baber, Mark and Amanda Brown, and Aimee Andrews, who supported Bob every step of the way through this trying journey. Special thanks, as well, to Ashleigh Bergstrom of Piedmont Cares, the palliative care division of Hospice of the Piedmont, and to the doctors and nurses at the Emily Couric Cancer Center.
Addendum from the family:
Bob's last weeks were in Hospice of the Piedmont Acute Care Facility, where he received professional and compassionate care. He was also assisted by his personal caretaker, Marlita Morris, who was with him through his last months and went above and beyond in her care and compassion.
Bob's last days were peaceful. He passed away with his two children Tyler and Emmy on either side of him stroking his cheek and telling them that they loved him over and over, that they would miss him dearly, and that he was a great father.
The family wishes to thank all of Bob's friends, fellow Rotarians, and business associates who have visited, called, and sent will wishes to Bob. These are friends we should all wish for.
A celebration of Bob's life will be planned with a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Charlottesville Salvation Army, PO Box 296, Charlottesville, VA 22902, Attn: Aimee Andrews.
Condolences to the family may also be sent to that address and to www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 12, 2021.