Robert Lee "Bob" Gunter Jr.July 8, 1930 - September 24, 2020Robert Lee "Bob" Gunter Jr., 90, of Charlottesville, formerly of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence. Born on July 8, 1930, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Robert L. Gunter Sr. and Louise Ragland Gunter. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lester Gunter.Robert was a retired Navy Veteran of twenty years and attended Colonial Baptist Church in Charlottesville.He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Eunice Hamilton Gunter; a daughter, Brenda Gunter Knott; two sons, David L. Gunter and Steven D. Gunter; three sisters, Joyce Grabsch, Carolyn Thompson and Cynthia Brown; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. graveside at Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church in Buckingham County, by Pastor Earl Ragland.The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).