I had the pleasure of working with Dr, McLaughlin 30 years ago at UVA. He was a humble and kind surgeon, who always had a great story to tell. I worked many a weekend in surgery with him and enjoyed every minute of it. The world has lost a wonderful surgeon, father, husband and grandfather. I am privileged to have worked with such a wonderful human being. My condolences to the family.

Denise Allensworth Work September 23, 2021