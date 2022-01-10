Menu
Robert Michael Meek Jr.
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Robert Michael Meek Jr.

September 25, 1959 - January 8, 2022

Robert "Michael" Meek Jr. of Waynesboro, born on September 25, 1959, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the age of 62, after a long battle with cancer and graft versus host disease.

Michael is the son of Robert "R.M." Meek and the late Margaret Desire (Boggs) Meek.

Michael was a machine programmer/operator by trade. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Michael especially enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren hunting, spending time with his family, and hosting get-togethers. His family was his world and he would do anything for them. "Michael will always be remembered for his giving soul and his love for life."

In addition to his mother, Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles L. and James "Jim" E. Meek.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheila (Sims) Meek; his children, Bridgette Aliehs (Eric Taylor) and Dustin Tyler Meek (Kristen Fortune); sisters, Vickie Lam (Donnie) and Amerylis Roberts (Scott); grandchildren, Corey A. Carroll, Leia T. and Teagan A. Palmer, along with a large extended family and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Gary Osteen.

Michael will be cremated and his ashes will be buried in Augusta Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers or to make memorial gifts, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Attn: Development Office, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911 or online at www.hopva.org/donate-online-now.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Ballen and her staff at the Emily Couric Cancer Center and the staff and nurses in the Stem Cell Transplant Unit at UVA.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
Jan
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So very sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. Our prayers go out to Sheila, the kids and the rest of the family. May he rest in eternal peace.
Rex and Kathy Layman
Work
January 12, 2022
Very sorry to hear of Mike's passing; sending love.
Al Wootten
Work
January 11, 2022
Sheila, We are so sorry for your loss. We are sending you and your family love and comfort.
Randy & Hope Hite
Friend
January 11, 2022
VICKIE SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THE PASSING OF YOUR BROTHER....ALWAYS REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES YOU SHARED....PRAYING FOR YOU AND THE FAMILY...HUGS...
LESSIE SIMS AND FAMILY
Work
January 10, 2022
