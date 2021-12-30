Dr. Robert Paskel
May 26, 1936 - December 26, 2021
Dr. Robert W. Paskel, 85, former Superintendent of Schools for Albemarle County, died on December 26, 2021, in Winchester, Va. During his tenure (1991-94) administrative costs were reduced and a new middle school planned and constructed. Subsequently, he served as Deputy Superintendent for Pinellas County Schools, Florida, adn retired in 2000. www.mckeefuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 30, 2021.