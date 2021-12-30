Menu
Dr. Robert Paskel
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKee Funeral Home - Augusta
Rt. 50 16700 Northwestern Pike
Augusta, WV
Dr. Robert Paskel

May 26, 1936 - December 26, 2021

Dr. Robert W. Paskel, 85, former Superintendent of Schools for Albemarle County, died on December 26, 2021, in Winchester, Va. During his tenure (1991-94) administrative costs were reduced and a new middle school planned and constructed. Subsequently, he served as Deputy Superintendent for Pinellas County Schools, Florida, adn retired in 2000. www.mckeefuneralhome.com

McKee Funeral Home

Augusta, W.Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McKee Funeral Home - Augusta
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please except my deepest sympathies, May the love of GOD, friends and family carry you through your grief.
Simone Taylor
January 1, 2022
