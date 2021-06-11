Robert Watson Sadler
Robert Watson Sadler, 86, of Henrico, was born at Christmas time on December 28, 1934, in Charlottesville, Va., and passed away on April 4, 2021, on Easter Day, in Henrico, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, the Honorable Judge Robert Watson Sadler Sr.; his birth mother, Dorothy Dillard Mahone; his sister, Betty Watson Sadler; his adopted mother, Elizabeth Dey Sadler; his wife's mother, Mercedes Castro-Mestre who he considered a mother and friend; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Alfred Clark Martin.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 60 years, Dinorah Bertot-Castro Sadler; his sister, Diane Sadler-Martin (Hal Johnson); brother-in-law, John Lindsay Sadler Sr., who his considered a brother, and family.
A Worship thanking God for Robert's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Road Henrico, VA 23229. A private interment will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River Road United Methodist Church, Our Lady of Hope, American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 11, 2021.