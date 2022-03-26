Robert Lee Saylor
March 16, 1944 - March 21, 2022
Robert Lee Saylor, 78, of Charlottesville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022, at Monroe Healthcare surrounded by family. Robert was born on March 16, 1944, to the late Virginia Saylor Jones and William Jones of Whitesboro, New Jersey.
His sister, Mary Ann Jones and grandmother, Lucy Moon Saylor preceded him in death.
Robert received his formal education at the Jefferson School and Albemarle Training School. He was employed at The Virginian Restaurant as a Prep Cook for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Alice Hansberry of Charlottesville; a brother, Leroy Jones of New Jersey; one aunt, Deloris; four nieces, Diane, Alice and Bonita, all of Charlottesville, and Christine of New Jersey; seven nephews, Jerome "Swamp", Frankie, Jake, Johnny, and Marvin, all of Charlottesville, and Bobbie Leroy Jr., and Willie of New Jersey; a devoted best friend, George "GG" Watson; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
The family would like to than the staff at The Couric Cancer Center, Infusion Center, and Monroe Health and Rehab, and J.F. Bell Funeral Home for their love, care, and support.
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 26, 2022.