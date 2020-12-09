Dear Dee and Family, There are not many people in this world that you can look up to and see a beautiful, authentic smile coming back to you at all times - Bob was one of those people for me... Even though I have not seen Bob in many years, just knowing that where he stood in this world, there was a bright light shining to make this world a better place... Peace, Love, and Prayers to you all...

Joe Duquette December 9, 2020