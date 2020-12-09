Robert "Bob" Schwagerl
December 15, 1935 - December 5, 2020
Robert "Bob" Schwagerl Sr., age 84, passed to his eternal home on December 5, 2020. Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on December 15, 1935, to Louis and Roberta Schwagerl. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Richard and Donald.
Bob's business life was devoted to interior office design and to the office furniture business that he grew from a family company and transformed into Lasco Interiors in New York. Prior to moving to Virginia, Bob was invested in the Order of the Holy Sepulcher. Bob was also a devoted Boy Scout leader for his sons. His passions included boating, golfing, camping and trips to New Hampshire with family and friends. He especially enjoyed exciting sailboat races in the Atlantic with his best friends. Bob and Dee retired to Charlottesville, Virginia in 1990, and shortly after arriving, Bob joined the Directors of Holy Comforter's Low-Income Housing Board. He served as Chair and helped arrange the financing and rehab of properties, along with opportunities for tenants to purchase their own homes, which Bob considered one of his life's most important accomplishments. Bob was a candidate and team member of the Catholic Cursillo movement. Bob and Dee were active members of Friendship Force International (FFI). Bob served as the local President and Regional Representative for FFI's Mid-Atlantic states. They traveled and hosted extensively to help share FFI's message of understanding and peace with all the people they met from around the globe.
Bob is survived by the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Dolores. He is also survived by three children and seven grandchildren, son, Robert Schwagerl Jr. and his wife, Penny and their daughters, Megan and Sarah; daughter, Lois Haverstrom and her husband, Richard and their sons, Austin and Troy; son, Paul Schwagerl and his wife, Laura and their three daughters, Tara, Leah, and Kyra. He is also survived by a large extended family with three generations of nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bob.
Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend: whatever the relationship, he gave his best care to all. Bob was a faithful man, who worked hard and loved deeply. The family wishes that the celebration of his life could be more befitting this loved husband, father, and grandfather, but these times dictate otherwise.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held for family at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont of Charlottesville, Virginia, at hopva.org
in Bob's name and memory. The family thanks everyone at Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassion and care.
Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 9, 2020.