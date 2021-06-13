Dear Robert, Tony and Kendall,

I am deeply saddened while fondly remembering a life well lived -- and the special times we shared when my path crossed with your Dad -- beginning in the mid 1990s when he was Coach at Norfolk Catholic High School. (I was a student, cheerleader and the one who stayed with you when Dad and Mom had an appointment!) Our paths crossed often years later in the 1990s! I visited him annually in Richmond on Advocacy Day as a member of the American Cancer Society (ACS) VA Advocacy Board. As a breast cancer survivor ultimately diagnosed with lymphedema, your Dad asked me to help write legislation he co-sponsored to mandate insurance payment for lymphedema treatment. It passed! At an ACS gathering in his honor, I introduced him using his official title and ended with -- to me he will always be "Coach"! You and your families remain in my thoughts and prayers. May your treasured memories bring you comfort and peace. Diana Doherty Barnett (NCHS 1957)

Diana Barnett Friend June 16, 2021