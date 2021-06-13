Menu
Robert "Bob" Tata
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Norview High SchoolAlbemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Robert "Bob" Tata

January 27, 1930 - June 11, 2021

Robert "Bob" Tata passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Stanardsville, Va. Bob was a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, 30- year state delegate from Virginia Beach's 85th District, a Tidewater Virginia Coach of the Decade, and all-star athlete at the University of Virginia.

Bob was born in Detroit Michigan to Luigi and Domenica Tata on January 27, 1930. He is predeceased in death by his parents, his sister Merrhe and his beloved wife of 62 years, Jeraldine "Jerri" Morris Tata.

Bob was a standout baseball and football player at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and was recruited heavily by colleges for his athletic prowess. He accepted a full scholarship to The University of Virginia to play football and baseball and always remembered his humble beginnings as the son of a brick mason and housewife, both immigrants from Italy. As a football player under head coach Art Guepe, Bob played both running back and defensive back and was known as, "The swivel-hipped halfback from Detroit." He was a fluid, cunning runner, a menace to his opponents, and a dangerous scoring threat. He was selected for the North-South Shrine All-Star game during his prestigious college football career. Bob also played first base on the Cavaliers' baseball diamond and was known for his fielding magic, home run prowess, and his ability to steal bases. He was also in the IMP secret society while at UVA studying education to become a teacher and coach. Bob was drafted by the Detroit Lions as a running back and was released after an injury, resulting in him returning to Charlottesville to earn his Master's Degree in counseling whereupon he met Jerri, who was teaching at Albemarle High School.

Bob and Jerri were married 62 years and have three children, Robert, Anthony and Kendall. Robert married Anne-Ferrell and they have four children, Peyton and husband, Rafe (great granddaughter Tinsley), Carter and husband, Tad, Riley and Robert. Anthony has two children, Brooke and Zachary and wife Lindsey. After a two-year commitment in the army at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah, the Tatas relocated to Norfolk, Va. where both served as teachers at Maury and Granby high schools. Bob coached the Granby Comets to the state final game in 1965, losing in a tough match to Annandale. Shortly thereafter, Bob was an assistant coach for the UVA Cavalier football team and reluctantly left his Granby Comets. A former Granby player from that team came to visit Bob when he was 90 and spoke of how "Coach" changed so many young men's lives during his career. The Tatas moved to Charlottesville, Va. for a year while Bob coached the defensive backs and recruited new athletes. Bob realized he preferred coaching at the high school level and returned to the Tidewater area where he served as the head football coach at Norview High School. He was also a physical education teacher, history teacher, baseball coach, and guidance counselor. Coach Tata was voted Tidewater's Coach of The Decade from 1970-1980 for his winning record and his ability to mold and mentor young men.

In 1983, Bob ran for the 85th District of the Virginia General Assembly. Establishing the Tata Team, Bob successfully served the Old Dominion for 30 years including as the Chair of The Education Committee, and as a member of the Appropriations and Transportation Committees. Bob was featured in The Richmond Times Dispatch as one of "The Sustainers," a group of four veteran state politicians that railed against the "our way or the highway" philosophy of politics. Representing his constituency was his top priority, and Delegate Tata was highly respected on both sides of the aisle. Bob was endearingly called "Coach" throughout his political career for his legendary coaching career, common sense politics, and loyalty to his constituents.

Bob enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and encouraged them to excel in all aspects of life. An avid golfer, he played in the Virginia Beach senior men's league and with his children. Bob moved to his wife's hometown, Stanardsville, Va. in Greene County to live and enjoy the golden years with Jerri and Kendall on the Morris-Tata Farm.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Harbor in Stanardsville, Va. for their exceptional and genuine care for Bob.

Visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Stanardsville on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens at 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Princess Anne Country Club on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grace Episcopal Church
Stanardsville, VA
Jun
19
Interment
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA
Jun
24
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Princess Anne Country Club
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Bob Tata as a neighbor, a good friend and as my representative in the House of Delegates. He helped the Kempsville community and supported the Larkspur Civic League for many years. He kept all of us informed on important matters. He and Geraldine raised a super family.
My wife, Barbara and I extend our heartfelt sympathy to all the family. Both Bob and Geraldine were great people.
Joseph Yurso
Neighbor
June 25, 2021
On behalf of the entire Swartz family, We love you and are thinking about you.
Jeff Swartz
Friend
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May his memory bring you comfort and peace. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
George and Cooky Bonneville
Neighbor
June 18, 2021
Dear Robert, Tony and Kendall,
I am deeply saddened while fondly remembering a life well lived -- and the special times we shared when my path crossed with your Dad -- beginning in the mid 1990s when he was Coach at Norfolk Catholic High School. (I was a student, cheerleader and the one who stayed with you when Dad and Mom had an appointment!) Our paths crossed often years later in the 1990s! I visited him annually in Richmond on Advocacy Day as a member of the American Cancer Society (ACS) VA Advocacy Board. As a breast cancer survivor ultimately diagnosed with lymphedema, your Dad asked me to help write legislation he co-sponsored to mandate insurance payment for lymphedema treatment. It passed! At an ACS gathering in his honor, I introduced him using his official title and ended with -- to me he will always be "Coach"! You and your families remain in my thoughts and prayers. May your treasured memories bring you comfort and peace. Diana Doherty Barnett (NCHS 1957)
Diana Barnett
Friend
June 16, 2021
What a life! What a legacy! We're thinking of you all in this tough time.
Tony's Team at Boundary Channel Partners
June 16, 2021
Boundary Channel Partners Team
June 16, 2021
Losing someone you love is never easy. Bob willl be greatly misssed Harriet and Eddie Goodove
harriet goodove
Friend
June 16, 2021
Dear family, I taught history and government at Norview High School from 1970-1994. As a guidance councilor you dad always had my back during parent/teacher conferences. They could be contentious and "coach" was always there for me. Our lunch room discussions were always interesting and concluded in "friendly" disagreements. I loved him and respected him greatly. I carry good memories. Thank you Bob.
Richard J. McLane
Coworker
June 15, 2021
It is with great honor, to say I was one of many men that Coach Tata inspired and had a great impact becoming the man,husband,father,and grandfather that I am today. I’m truly blessed, that our path crossed, I’ll be forever grateful for the many lessons I received from him.

Norview Pilot 75,76,77
Some of the best years of my 62 years on this earth he was quite a larger than life figure to me and I’m sure many others
Melvin “Butchy” Knight
Student
June 15, 2021
Have many memories of him at Norview. He was well liked by the students. Sorry for your loss he was a stellar man.
Donna Basnight Harrison
Student
June 14, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to Kendall, Robert & Tony. We knew Bob & Jerri and his family thru, our neighborhood of Larkspur, in Kempsville. Our sons, David & Matt, knew Robert and Tony.
The Gaskins Family
Louise, David, Matt & Kym
Louise C Gaskins
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
Rest now, Mr.Tata. Peace and prayers for you and your family
Glen Barr
School
June 14, 2021
God bless his family at this time. I had the opportunity to work with him at the General Assembly and he was a true statesman. If he had issues with his phone service he would call me to help him out and it was a pleasure. RIP Bob you will be missed.
Laura Barnes
Friend
June 14, 2021
I had the pleasure and honor to work with "Papa Tata" at Norview High School. He was the head coach of the football team and was very good at it, developing many young men for college. He and Jeri taught their children very well, and they had great careers, Tony retiring from the U.S. Army as a one star general.
My deepest sympathy to his family. I shall remember Bob during Mass and with my prayers for him and his family.
Bill Bodnar
Teacher
June 14, 2021
Bob took me under his wing from day one at Norview High when I started teaching there in 1982. I had a seat at his lunch table which I later learned was the “coaches” table. Every lunch was a laugh fest. We were also members of a diverse group of teachers/ staff,“The Breakfast Club” which met every morning noshing on cheese toast and coffee for our debriefs on current events, scoops and laughs in the teachers’ cafeteria. After he won the House of Delegates position, it was pretty cool to hear his Richmond stories.Bob did not hesitate to share his sagacious advice with me such as-not to hold soccer practices on weekends and holidays , navigating work/family life, house-buying, schooling for my sons and Catholicism. He and Jerry attended our wedding. I was fortunate to have him as a friend and mentor. How quick time flies! In a blink,I became old enough to retire. Fly High, Bob!
Becky Snyder DiRosa
Coworker
June 14, 2021
Tata family- I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was my 1st contact at Norview in 1971 as my guidance counselor. Then, late 90's, my 2 oldest children were awarded college money to attend VT, after graduating from Tallwood, while he was our Congressman.
Frank J. Doll
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Bob was a tremendous servant-leader and friend. May God strengthen and comfort you during this time of transition.
Delceno Miles
Friend
June 14, 2021
I went to Norview High School Graduated 1983 and Coach Tata was a school guidance counselor, great guy. Someone you never forget. RIP Coach Tata
Student
June 13, 2021
Send love to Bob's family during this time of mourning. May your fond memories with him live on inside of you, forever.
Becka Kagan
Other
June 13, 2021
Mr. Robert "Bob" Tata (Una Vita Ben Vissuta) My heartfelt condolences are respectfully extended to the Tata Family. Be encouraged. Those who educate continue to have everlasting earthly presence. Although his earthly last chapter has been written and the book of life now closed, he is just away. The many endearing seeds of knowledge and humanity he has planted personally and professionally, will continue to grow making this world a better place. Thank you and well done Mr. Robert "Bob" Tata your life´s legacy endures...
R. Honore
School
June 13, 2021
Our condolences to the family.
Walker & Mary Powell Breeden
June 13, 2021
Those of us who were fortunate to know Coach also know how many lives he positively affected. He was a valued alumnus of UVA. God bless his family.
Teresa Sullivan
June 13, 2021
You will be missed but I know Jerri is waiting for you!
Prayers for all your family!
Elaine Benwitz
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results