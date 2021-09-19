Mary and Alice and family - So very sorry for your loss Bobby was a great guy. We enjoyed many outings to UVA football games and bowl games, tailgating, cookouts, parties, etc. plus worked with him at State Farm. Bobby was so much fun and full of life! ALWAYS had a joke or two to tell and the life of the party! I know he is rejoicing with his brothers and "Root" to name a few! We will see you again one day! R.I.P. Love, Lynn Rutherford-Snow and Ashley Durham Smith

Lynn Rutherford-Snow Friend September 22, 2021