Robert F. Taylor
October 2, 1938 - September 16, 2021
Robert F. Taylor, 82, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Bobby was born October 2, 1938, in Stanardsville, Va. He was the youngest son of the late Carroll N. Taylor and Mabel Bickers Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Carroll K. Taylor in World War II, Blair "Perk" Taylor, Charles V. Taylor, Thomas K. Taylor, Glenn P. Taylor, and Clyde Taylor.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Marks and husband, James; and his sister-in-law, Alice Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Bobby graduated from Lane High School in 1957. He was co-captain of the 1956 football team and was instrumental in activating the Lane High baseball program in 1957 after being dormant for several years.
At the age of 18, he began a career at State Farm Insurance and retired in 1998 after 42 years of service, many of those in management positions.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in October 1961. After six months at Parris Island, S.C., and Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was in the reserves for five and a half years and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in October 1967.
Bobby was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge #389 and the VFW. He enjoyed many trips to Virginia Beach, Nags Head, Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach with close friends.
He loved fast-pitch softball and played 12 years in the McIntire Softball League. Some of his teams won city championships and went to district and state tournaments.
Bobby was an avid sports fan and followed University of Virginia football, basketball, and baseball since the age of 12. He also supported the Virginia Athletic Foundation since 1974.
He enjoyed his Friday morning gatherings at McDonald's with fellow State Farm retirees.
His sense of humor was an asset from grammar school through his professional career and retirement.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robert Lewis officiating.
