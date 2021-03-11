To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
To the Wells Family,
So sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. I just learned this today after speaking to Amos. May God comfort you during your dark hours. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Rochelle
R. M. Nightengale
March 27, 2021
To the family and friends I offer my condolences and prayers of comfort in the loss of Robert.
Lawrence
March 12, 2021
I offer my condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss..I know you all will miss Bobby.
Pamela Lindsay
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the family, Bobby will be truly missed.
Brenda A. Washington
March 12, 2021
My heart goes out to your family. I´m so sorry for your loss.