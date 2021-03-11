Menu
Robert Leroy Wells
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West St
Louisa, VA
Robert Leroy Wells

May 22, 1965 - March 8, 2021

Robert Leroy Wells, 55, died on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence in Louisa.

D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc.

117 West Street Louisa, Virginia 23093
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Wells Family, So sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. I just learned this today after speaking to Amos. May God comfort you during your dark hours. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Rochelle
R. M. Nightengale
March 27, 2021
To the family and friends I offer my condolences and prayers of comfort in the loss of Robert.
Lawrence
March 12, 2021
I offer my condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss..I know you all will miss Bobby.
Pamela Lindsay
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the family, Bobby will be truly missed.
Brenda A. Washington
March 12, 2021
My heart goes out to your family. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Beth Holmes
March 11, 2021
